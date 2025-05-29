Simon Cowell’s reaction confirmed the contortionist’s act was a game-changer for 'AGT': 'I promise...'

"That was un-freaking-believable," said Mel B while lauding contortionist Amadou Diallo's performance in 'AGT' Season 20

Every year, hundreds of hopefuls dream to take the stage of 'America's Got Talent,' but only a select few manage to truly stand out. The key to advancing lies in delivering an act that's not just impressive, but something that either moves the judges emotionally or leaves them completely awestruck. Staying true to the show’s tradition, Season 20 kicked off with a jaw-dropping performance by a twisted contortionist. The act was so remarkable that Simon Cowell declared that he had "never seen anything like this before."

Simon Cowell at the Astra West at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Jeffrey Mayer)

On the premiere of 'AGT' Season 20, the 20-year-old Amadou Diallo from Columbus, Ohio (originally from Guinea), won over the judges by contorting his body in shocking ways, including popping his ribs and other parts out of place, and even invited the judges to feel the movements as they happened. Cowell was left awe-struck as he said, "I genuinely have never seen that in my life, ever... Everyone is going to be talking about this when they see it. I promise you," as per Entertainment Weekly.

Mel B added, "I don't think anybody has ever seen anything like that before in their entire lives... That was un-freaking-believable!" Judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel were also amazed. Vergara said, "I am in shock. I mean, we've seen a lot of contortionism on this show, but he took it to another level." Reportedly, The Columbus Dispatch reported that since arriving in the US a year ago, the contestant worked two jobs, from 8 am to 2 am five days a week, and still found time to rehearse. His hard work paid off as he received four yes votes to stay in the competition.

Fans were also in awe of Diallo's performance, as many shared their love for the contortionist under the YouTube video. A fan said, "I have seen a lot of contortionists on this show, but he is the best by far that I have ever seen!!! WOW!!! WOW!! WOW!!" Another said, "I am watching this, and the crazy factor is a fifteen. This is the first contortionist I see who did something with the waist." A fan commented, "Shocking it looks like this guy has no bones when he actually does."

Diallo is not the only one who impressed judges with his stellar act, as Jourdan Blue and Light Works were also two other highlights of the debut episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20. Blue, a musician from New Orleans, impressed the judges with his emotional performance, earning Mandel’s Golden Buzzer, as per Gold Derby. Before awarding Blue the Golden Buzzer. Mandel said, "I've seen dreams come true right where you're standing , lives change right where you're standing. And that stage and that moment can take you anywhere. And this is just the beginning of where you can go. You, young man, are going to the stratosphere."

On the other hand, Light Wire, an immersive artist group from Brazil, impressed the 'America’s Got Talent' judges so deeply that Cowell hit his Golden Buzzer. "You never, ever, ever know when you're doing a new year whether you're going to see something better than you've seen before... this was one of the most beautiful, stunning acts I've seen across all the Got Talents. You were so emotional; I don't know why you were nervous because you were always going to get... you know what's coming."