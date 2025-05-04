When does ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20 air? Get ready — the judging panel just got more interesting

The countdown to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 is on, and let’s just say the judges’ panel is about to get a serious upgrade

'America's Got Talent' has become a fan-favorite ever since it began airing back in 2006. Despite it having been almost two decades, 'AGT' has had a plethora of contestants, even launching many contestants' careers from the ground up. Over the years, the show has also gotten various spin-offs, namely, 'The Champions', 'Extreme', 'All-Stars', and 'Fantasy League'. 'Champions' and 'All Stars', as the name suggests, had winners and fan favorites from different seasons competing for the ultimate title.

'Fantasy League' had a concept similar to 'The Voice,' where judges picked various contestants to form their own teams and compete amongst themselves. 'Extreme', on the other hand, featured dangerous acts and stunt performers. That said, the 'Got Talent' reality TV format has over 70 local versions around the world, as reported by Fandom. 'Got Talent' is also recognized as the most successful reality TV format by Guinness World Records.

Needless to say, 'America's Got Talent' is one of the most popular reality TV shows and won't be going anywhere anytime soon. The season finale of 'AGT' Season 19 aired in September of 2024, with fans begging for more of the 'world's biggest stage'. Fans will be delighted to hear that preliminary auditions have wrapped filming, as reported by Variety, and 'AGT' Season 20 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, May 27, at 8/7c. The live shows, where viewers can vote for their favorite contestant, will begin on Tuesday, August 19, at 8/7c.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

This season will also have some minor changes with the judges' panel, as Heidi Klum won't be returning for season 20. Klum's shoes will be filled by Mel B, who has been a part of the 'AGT' judges panel from seasons eight through 13. She has also been a part of 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' and 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'. Mel B will be joined by returning judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and the 'AGT' founder himself, Simon Cowell. The panel of judges will be joined by the ever-zestful Terry Crews as host.

In a report from NBC, Simon Cowell shared his thoughts on the latest season of the show: "It's absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT. Over the years, we've seen amazing acts and met truly incredible people." Cowell continued, "It's true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now, as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."