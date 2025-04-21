Sofía Vergara got a wild gift from AGT's Howie Mandel and she totally lost it (in the funniest way)

Howie Mandel's surprise gift to Sofía Vergara after her knee surgery had her dropping F-bombs: Read what she got

In addition to celebrating various art forms, 'America's Got Talent' is renowned for the heartwarming and playful banter between the judges. Be it pulling each other's leg or cracking a joke at another's expense, judges of the esteemed show know how to have a great time. In one such playful exchange, Sofia Vergara was left stunned when fellow judge Howie Mandel surprised her with a hilarious gift after her knee surgery. To add more fun to the banter, Vergara, in her thick accent, cursed at Mandel, making for a hilarious off-screen 'AGT' moment.

(L-R) Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell' at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, CA (Image Source: Getty Images for Nickelodeon | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

In an Instagram Story, Vergara hilariously said, "This is my operation gift from Howie Mandel." Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, slowly unwrapped the present only to find a shocking surprise, as per The Sun US. Inside was a Flybar pogo stick worth up to $300. Upon seeing it, Vergara launched into a joking, expletive-filled rant, dropping several f-bombs at Mandel. She captioned the clip with "Gracias [Howie]," followed by a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel)

In a follow-up story, Vergara also gave fans a glimpse into her recovery as she was seen lounging on her sofa. Dressed in a pink robe and a striped blanket, with her leg in a knee brace and an ankle monitor nearby, Vergara updated fans with her post-knee recovery. Moreover, the pogo stick stood beside her as a cheeky reminder of Mandel's gift.

For the unversed, on April 12, 2024, the 'Modern Family' alum Vergara took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had undergone major knee surgery, as per People. She also revealed that her new boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, was not only her doctor but also her caregiver during recovery. Posting a photo of Saliman smiling in dark blue medical scrubs, Sofía captioned it with a cheeky message: "If you ever get a [major] knee surgery, make sure you get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night...! Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The story confirmed both her recovery status and her budding romance with Saliman, who has been supporting her through the healing process. Vergara, who announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023, was first seen with Saliman in October 2023. A source told PEOPLE after their first date, "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy." The insider added, "Sofía has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now."

Talking about managing 'AGT' filming while recovering from knee surgery, it's reported that Vergara was in extreme pain and put on a brave face during public appearances, as per The Sun US. After the filming of the quarter-final's first round, a source who was present said Vergara "hid distress and agony from millions of fans" while posing backstage and appearing cheerful throughout the show. However, once away from the cameras, she was seen visibly struggling. "Her walking was noticeably labored as she attempted to put less weight on her left leg," the source revealed, noting she limped away from both the red carpet area and the studio.