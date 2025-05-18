Ever wonder how ‘AGT’ finds its contestants? A producer spilled the details — and it’s wildly strategic

‘AGT’ doesn’t always require an audition — sometimes going viral is enough to get you on stage

'America's Got Talent' is one of the most famous talent shows that has been ongoing for almost 20 years now. The judges' panel, ever since the show's inception in 2006, has always been changing. This season, Mel B. is set to return to the judges' table alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, the man behind 'America's Got Talent.' The creator and executive producer of 'AGT,' Cowell, stayed behind the camera when the show started. However, as the show progressed, the British TV personality took center stage as a judge and became the face of 'AGT.'

Needless to say, 'AGT' has redefined TV entertainment with various iterations around the globe. However, for a show as big as 'AGT' to succeed, the auditions need to be airtight. The producers need to ensure that the fodder from the auditions is removed and only the best of what is suited for television remains. With the 20th season of 'America's Got Talent' set to premiere in May 2025. The auditions are over, and the show is set to go live soon.

In a report by Cinema Blend, Meg MacGregor, a longtime casting producer for 'AGT,' who has been with the show for 18 seasons, opened up about how the casting process goes about. Not many people might be aware of this, but the 'America's Got Talent' auditions aren't the first round of auditions, as the hopefuls have to first submit a video of their performance or go through a virtual audition. Once an individual clears this round, they then get a chance to perform on the big audition stage in front of an audience and the four celebrity judges.

MacGregor revealed in a conversation how the audition process has changed. "We no longer are out on the road in all the different cities we used to. So I think no matter what, through a screen is great to just get to meet people, but there is a different sense when you're seeing people in person." The casting producer continued, "You get to break down that barrier a little bit, and I think people do tend to open up a bit more in person. But, you know, if you think about it, auditioning virtually is almost the same as just watching a video that's gone viral.

The casting director then mentioned Richard Goodall, the winner of 'AGT' season 19. She mentioned how he didn't audition at all before going in front of the judges. He was called off of a YouTube video of his that went viral. MacGregor then went on to speak about what 'AGT' is looking for in a person: "So I think what we're looking for right now is just really like confident, genuine people. People who are real, people who can go out on stage and can kind of hold their own out there. But they can also be unexpected, you know?"