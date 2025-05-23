Turns out, one ‘Voice’ coach was just as upset as fans over Season 27 win — and it showed off-camera

An insider just revealed how the Grammy winner furiously walked off camera and kept shaking his head in disappointment

John Legend's emotions were riding high during 'The Voice' Season 27 finale! Renowned for his cool composure, the 'All Of Me' singer was confident of his win in 'The Voice' thanks to his strong contender, Renzo. However, in a surprising turn of events, Renzo failed to clinch the win. While Legend was seen in his usual classy composure, the truth seems to be something else. Reports suggest Legend was so disappointed that he was seen furious off-camera.

John Legend attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Olivia Wong)

During 'The Voice' finale, Renzo competed against winner Adam David from Team Bublé and Jaelen Johnston from Team Ballerini. When host Carson Daly announced that Renzo was the first runner-up, the audience gasped in shock over his third-place finish. While Renzo took the news gracefully, hugging his fellow finalists before heading to his coach, Legend, reportedly embraced him and whispered, "You deserved the win this year."

An insider told The US Sun that off-camera, Legend appeared much more defeated than he showed on camera. "John looked really frustrated when Renzo was let go. He played it off classy as always, but you can tell this one got to him," the source said. They further added, "When John walked off camera, he looked even more mad and kept shaking his head in disappointment." The insider added that Legend mentioned this was his 'hardest loss' since joining the show and truly felt "Renzo deserved the win the most." The source further claimed, "It seemed like a bit of a shock to John."

Just before the results were announced, Legend, clearly emotional, expressed his deep admiration for Renzo. He told him, "I have absolutely loved working with you. I love your professionalism and your attention to detail." Legend further continued, "The fact that every performance you've given has always been better than rehearsals. And rehearsals have always been great but you really know when to show up and turn up the notch." He added, "It's such a marvel to watch you do your thing; it's such a joy," as Renzo smiled brightly.

Notably, Legend was not the only one who was furious over Renzo's loss, as many fans were unhappy with the public vote results. They were surprised and disappointed by his third-place finish, with some saying he was "robbed" of the title, while others felt the winner and runner-up didn’t deserve their spots, as per Sportskeeda. A fan said, "RENZO GOT COMPLETELY ROBBED! RENZO SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE WINNER OF NBC #THEVOICE. THIS IS TOTALLY BOGUS! PATHETIC!" Another said, "The fact that #Renzo came in 3RD!?!?! Is absolutely f*****g insane. How in the world does he not win #TheVoice this season? Oh right... America. I have no words. He was a no brainer this season. Not even close. Shame on The Voice & the viewers!"

RENZO GOT COMPLETELY ROBBED! RENZO SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE WINNER OF NBC #THEVOICE. THIS IS TOTALLY BOGUS! PATHETIC! — El Joker 👑 (@trashtakes0) May 21, 2025

Renzo should have won The Voice just based on the last 10 seconds of his performance of Dream On. — Jesse Clines (@JesseClines) May 21, 2025

Another said, "Renzo should have won The Voice just based on the last 10 seconds of his performance of Dream On." While a fan added, "Never missed a season of The Voice. One of the weakest Final 5 (others from the top 12 belonged, instead.) I voted for Renzo to win. He deserved it." A fan remarked, "I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF THE BEST VOCALIST NOT WINNING THE SHOW! BRYSON HAD THE BEST VOICE, DIDN’T EVEN MAKE THE FINALE. RENZO, THE BEST IN THE FINALE, DID NOT WIN. THIS IS TOTAL BULLSHIT! I AM FED UP! "