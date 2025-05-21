Michael Bublé’s ‘The Voice’ finale suit was sharp, but it was one accessory that had us saying ‘ooh lala’

Talk about style! We couldn't take our eyes off Michael Bublé’s ‘The Voice’ finale outfit, all thanks to one shiny detail

It seems like Michael Bublé likes to keep his fashion game on point! During the grand finale of 'The Voice' Season 23, which aired in two parts on May 19 and May 20, respectively, the Canadian singer-songwriter looked dapper in a sleek black suit. Then, Bublé completed his look with a sparkling accessory, and it was none other than a flashy brooch. Clipped onto Bublé's lapel was a gem-studded flower pin, which added a touch of glitz and glamor to his overall outfit. In the finale, Bublé was in a good position as two contestants from his team, Jadyn Cree and Adam David, were vying for the coveted title.

Ultimately, David from Team Bublé was announced as the winner of 'The Voice' Season 23. After the show's host, Carson Daly, took David's name during the finale, Bublé literally jumped out of his seat and immediately rushed towards the stage to hug David, who was in tears. As per People magazine, before David was crowned the winner, Bublé told him, "I love you, man. You’re my kind of artist... Congratulations, I knew you’d get here."

During an interview with Deepest Dream, David was asked to share his working experience with his coach, Bublé. Then, David had nothing but good things to say about Bublé. "It’s vindicating. It’s reinforcing. I struggle with self-doubt. You know what I mean? And there was something that happened in when I made it to top 20 that it just like occurred to me, like how much outside proof do you need to just start believing in yourself?" David told the media outlet.

While gushing over his coach Bublé, David exclaimed, "How many people need to tell you (that) you’re doing a good job, you sound great, whatever. How many people need to say it to me before I can just start to say, you know what, I believe in myself? And that (is) how Michael has been on this whole thing. We’ve had a lot of deep conversations, and he’s a really great guy." When David was questioned about his future plans, he replied, "I see myself putting out original music and traveling the world, performing it."

On the other hand, when we talk about Bublé, he will be returning for 'The Voice' Season 28 in fall 2025. While having a chat with People magazine, Bublé candidly spoke about being a judge on the NBC singing competition by saying, "This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28. I remember being just like these contestants. I know how badly they want it and how hard it is to get there. I’ve had my dream come true, and the fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling."

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker further added, "There’s a reason why The Voice remains such a success after so many years, and it’s because it really is about the artists. The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process." Along with Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan will also be seen taking over the coaching duties in the upcoming season of 'The Voice.'