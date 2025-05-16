Adam Levine reignites his feud with Blake Shelton ahead of 'The Voice' Season 27 final

Adam Levine throws hilarious shade at Blake Shelton as the O.G. judge prepares to return to the show's finale.

As anticipation builds for the season 27 finale of 'The Voice,' airing Tuesday, May 20, fans are in for a treat with the return of two beloved former coaches: Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. According to Deadline, both artists will grace the stage not as coaches, but as performers. Clarkson is set to perform on her newly released song, 'Where Have You Been,' while Shelton will perform on his single, 'Texas.'

Adam Levine and Shelton became friends after they first appeared together as coaches in 2011, per People. The duo is known for their playful banter, fun jokes, and frequent digs at each other throughout the episodes. Despite many years passing by, Levine has kept their friendly feud alive and, yet again, didn't let go of the opportunity to take a dig at the O.G. coach. In an interview with E! News, Levine teased the O.G. judge Shelton, "You hear me, Blake Shelton? Right now, do you hear me at home? I'm not excited that you're coming back, and I don't like you." While fans will have to tune in to see Levine's reunion with Shelton, the rocker recently shared insight into their friendly rivalry over the past 14 years.

"They threw these four people in these four turning chairs," he recalled the premiere season of the show with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera when he appeared on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' two weeks ago. "Back then, we were like, 'This is weird.' We all felt like part of this team." He added, "We started dissing each other casually, and then we had a really specific moment where we were like, I was like, 'Is there a too far for you? Is there an over-the-line for you'?

He added, "He was like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard.' And he stayed pretty true to that. I got more sensitive than he did." When asked if the 'Moves Like a Jagger' singer would return as a judge in the new season, he replied, "Perhaps. Maybe...if they ask me." Speaking of the tight competition ahead of the contestants, Levine admitted, "It's going to be tough. There are some worthy competitors over there. But I feel good. I think my team is super amazing, and I hope for nothing but the best for them. That's all we can do at this point."

He also pointed out that judges no longer have a say. It's kind of out of our hands. You have to just kind of cheer them on." Admitting that he's gone "from coach to cheerleader" ahead of the May 20 finale, he also said of his team, "We still got some tricks up our sleeves." Fans who are waiting eagerly for the finale have also expressed their excitement. On Reddit's live discussion of the overnight voting, one user wrote, "Man, some great singers are heading into this final voting. I have to say, especially with Lucia's stage and backdrop, the band and light show were so outstanding and awesome!" Another user also rooted for Flores: "I don't think we've ever heard anyone like Lucia on any season of The Voice," while the third predicted, "Renzo is winning this whole thing."