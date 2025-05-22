Michael Bublé couldn't stop staring at Carson Daly's lips during ‘Voice’ finale, and we finally know why

Two-time winner Michael Bublé had one thing on his mind as 'The Voice' winner was announced — and it wasn't what you'd expect

On Tuesday, May 20, during the second night of the grand finale episode of 'The Voice', judges Adam Levine, Kelsea Bellerini, Michael Bublé, and John Legend were all hyped to see contestants from each of their team performing live for one last time, except for Bule, who had two singers from his team performing, Jadyn Cree and Adam David. With two contestants in the final, Buble had a better chance of winning than any other coaches that night. However, the first contestant to be eliminated was Cree from Buble's team, followed by Renzo from team Legend, and Lucia Flores Wiseman from team Levine, while Jaelen Johnston from Bellerini's team and Adam David from Buble's team were left on stage.

The environment was getting more intense as host Carlson Daly prepared to announce, "The winner of 'The Voice' is....Adam David!" Recalling the moment before the announcement, Buble told in an interview with TV Insider, “I don’t think I’ve ever stared at Carson Daly’s lips so intensely. I was hoping he’d start to say ‘A’ as in Adam. I was literally looking at his lips." He also revealed that while the spotlight is on the contestants, the judges get so emotionally invested that whenever an artist wins or loses, it starts feeling like a personal win or loss.

“Listen, I’m really competitive,” Bublé confessed. “Not one person who has ever sat in that red chair doesn’t have a killer instinct. We all want to win. Sometimes, I think there’s a bigger personal stake than others." But things were not the same when it came to David, “Adam and I have become close,” Bublé continued. “I was heavily invested in our friendship. I was [ultimately] much less worried about me not winning than I was just wanting my buddy to win."

Speaking of another team member, Cree, Buble said, "I really care about both [Adam and Jaydn],” Bublé added, “She’s a pop star. A lot of people had negative things to say about her last night online, and I called her. I said, ‘Jaydn, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you allow them to ever take away your light.’” While David also shared final thoughts on stage with the outlet, "I was hoping that my name would be called,” he simply stated. 'The Voice' champion added, “I want to put out some music and go on tour. I want to play. I want to play for audiences and not, you know, empty rooms.”

David, who was teary-eyed when he held the trophy, shared about his struggle with past drug addiction. "I think anytime you’re vulnerable and you speak openly about what you’re going through, people feel more comfortable,” David told the aforementioned outlet. “Everyone is going through something, and I’ve had so much experience going head first into uncomfortable situations and owning my feelings, I would tell people to lean into vulnerability. Vulnerability is a superpower.” On his recent Instagram post, David admitted, "So many have reached out saying my story gave them the strength to share theirs. That’s the real reward."