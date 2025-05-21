'The Voice’ fans can’t stop debating one moment that may have crushed Renzo’s shot at the trophy

After Renzo's performance, a 'The Voice' viewer tweeted, "This isn't a song for the finals. I wish him all the best."

Dennis Lorenzo, famously known as Renzo, was one of the top 5 contestants on 'The Voice' season 27. Since his performances on 'Simple Man' in the blind auditions, Renzo had the judges' hearts, prompting three coaches: John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine—to turn their chairs and eventually falling in on Team Legend. Things were going well for the Philadelphia singer, who paved his way to the top 5. However, his recent performance on the grand finale's first night made him fall out of favor with fans.

At the grand finale, Renzo belted out a rendition of 'Fly Away' by Lenny Kravitz and 'Lover, You Should Have Come Over' by Jeff Buckley and was called out for making bad song choices at this stage in the competition. Fans didn't hesitate to express their disappointment in the YouTube comment section. A 'The Voice' viewer wrote, "This isn't a song for the finals. I wish him all the best." Agreeing with the sentiment, another added, "Doesn’t move me." Disapproving of Renzo's song choice, a netizen wrote, "Like his voice but not a good song choice." While another pointed out technical faults in the 33-year-old singer, "Renzo - the designated winner" sure is pitchy and a bit mediocre. His vocal tone lacks depth and resonance. There is nothing memorable about his sound at all."

Ever since that instant save from last week by Adam David, he sang like his life depended on it. Cant even be mad he won. #TheVoice — Daniel Figueroa (@DFigTheTruth) May 21, 2025

Renzo finished in third place on the show, eventually losing to Adam David, who was declared the winner of season 27 of 'The Voice' on May 20. After the grand reveal, fans didn't shy away from pointing out the stark contrast. A viewer on X declared, "Adam David, in my opinion, gave the best performance tonight. He is the only one who moved me with emotion. I like Renzo a lot too, but his songs didn’t touch me." Noting how David's graph went up after making a "super-save" comeback, another X user wrote, "Ever since that instant save from last week by Adam David, he sang like his life depended on it. Can't even be mad he won."

While some fans were happy with David's win, a section of fans argued that Renzo should have finished at least been in second place. On a Reddit thread titled "Live Discussion: The LIVE Finale—Who is the winner of The Voice? | Overnight Vote | The Voice (Season 27)," a Redditor wrote, "Renzo should’ve been 2nd at least. Jaelen messed up the words like, COME ON."

Recalling the heartbreaking finale episode, another user wrote, "I had a feeling Adam David would win; if it wasn't Renzo, it was him. Even though I was rooting for Renzo, he came pretty damn far. My dad and I watched the finale tonight, and when we found out he was in 3rd place, he started yelling "NOOOOO!" David also won Gold Derby's poll that asked fans who should win 'The Voice' 2025, leading with 23.25 percent, followed by Jadyn Cree at 21.8 percent, Renzo at 19.4 percent, Lucia Flores Wiseman at 19 percent, and Jaelen Johnston at 16.4 percent.