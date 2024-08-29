What 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4's 1968 western epic reference really means

A classic Hollywood film gets a wholesome tribute in Episode 1 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' elevates its usual blend of comedy and mystery by diving deeper into cinematic references in the debut episode of Season 4. By giving a nod to the 1968 Western epic, 'Once Upon a Time in the West', the Hulu show can enrich its theme and narrative, thus setting the tone for the entire season.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 starts off where things were left in Season 3's finale- Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) has been mysteriously killed. For most of Season 4's Episode 1, the podcaster trio remains unaware of the murder while Charles (Steve Martin) gets skeptical when Sazz doesn't return to his texts. Few moments in the episode, and there's a scene where Charles falls asleep while watching 'Once Upon a Time in the West' on TV. The elaborated scene isn't random but plays as a cue for the viewers to pay attention to the smallest details.

Western reference in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is more than a tribute

A still from 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (@paramountpictures)

The classic film playing on Charles's TV isn't just a simple tribute but serves a far pivotal role. Directed by Sergio Leone, 'Once Upon a Time in the West' is widely known for its tense, nearly silent opening scene.

The Hulu show also uses the film's technique of using silence to create suspense. In the film, the quiet tension of waiting at a deserted train station builds to an unforgettable crescendo. 'Only Murders in the Building' mirrors this by crafting an episode that ends in near-silence, leaving the audience in a state of heightened anticipation as the characters uncover critical clues about Sazz Pataki's murder.

'Only Murders in the Building' uses clever technique to amp up the suspense

Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@craigblankenhorn)

Just as the buzzing of a fly in Leone’s film transitions into the roar of an approaching train, we see how sound plays a pivotal role in 'OMITB' as well. Charles hears a persistent whistle sound throughout the episode and even the viewers can't guess it until the big reveal by the end of the episode.

It's the sound of the wind whistling through the bullet hole in a window, a major clue the trio missed earlier. Instead of dialogues, it also relies on visuals to unfold the mystery, for example, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) spotting the blood on the stove and Charles finding Sazz's belongings amid the ash in the incinerator. The small details underscore the show’s message that in both life and storytelling, the seemingly insignificant can carry a deeper meaning.

The 1968 film reference also has a metaphorical meaning

A still from 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (@paramountpictures)

Episode 1 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is titled after Leone's film. Apart from it's direct reference, it also symbolizes the trio's journey from East to West, that is, New York to Los Angeles.

Paramount Pictures is keen on adapting the trio's podcast into a movie, which prompts the trio to fly out to LA for discussions. This westward journey is not just physical; it’s a metaphorical exploration of new territories, both in terms of the plot and the characters’ personal growth. This season may not just be about solving murders but also about delving into Hollywood's dark corners.

Apart from the engaging murder mystery that the show always delivers, this season is going to be far more exciting, as we expect strong storytelling with more references to classic cinema.

