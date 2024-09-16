Did Selena Gomez shade her 'OMITB' co-stars at Emmys? Hulu star pokes fun at Steve Martin and Martin Short

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During the 2024 Emmy Awards, Selena Gomez gave a special shout-out to her close friend Taylor Swift. Alongside her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, the actress presented the first award of the evening.

Selena interjected with a well-timed jab at Martin and Steve as they were berating one other for their ages. "Steve, let me say what an honor it is to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up," Martin said. Steve fired back, "And let me say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion." Selena then chimed in, "And let me say, what an honor it is to work with two men who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."

Taylor Swift endorses Kamla Harris in a post signed 'Childless Cat Lady'

Selena's statement follows Taylor's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president, which was followed by her debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 10. Taylor signed the endorsement as a "childless cat lady," alluding to JD Vance, Donald Trump's nominee for vice president, who had previously used the term to characterize Kamala.

At the time, JD Vance’s words faced backlash. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s vice presidential candidate, embraced the term by proudly calling himself a "fellow cat owner" after pop diva Taylor made reference to the moniker in an Instagram post. He also expressed his gratitude to Taylor for her endorsement.

'OMITB' trio go against each other for the first time since show debut

Selena's coworkers called out that she is a first-time nominee at this year's ceremony following the joke that seemed to allude to Taylor's support of Kamala. This led Selena to ask whether it was "awkward" since they were both nominated in the same category and were officially competing against each other.

"I don't think so, I mean Steve and I, obviously, both voted for you," Martin said. Steve added, "And Marty and I made an agreement to be fair that we would both vote for each other," but he remained mute when his costar questioned who he had supported. Selena responded, "But the Emmys are not about who wins or who loses," which caused Steve and Martin to burst out laughing. "Oh! You're young!" Martin told her.

"Honestly, do you see what I have to go through every day?" Selena asked the audience before the trio presented 'The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

'OMITB' cast camaraderie to continue both on and off the show

The podcasters from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ won’t be away from their building—or their murder mysteries—for long, so don’t be alarmed by their fourth-season trip to the West Coast. The show will be returning for a fifth season.

It seems that 'OMITB' is one of the few things in the show industry that is certain these days. It's almost astonishing that this program has released a new season every summer since 2021, considering the measures taken against pandemics and the strikes by the WGA and SAG. The weekly episode releases also ensure that the show is a topic of conversation and intrigue for months on end. All we can do is hope that this continues until 2025.