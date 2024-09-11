Who the Only Murders In the Building's Westies are, and what this means for Season 4

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 expands its setting as it has suspects across the East Tower of Arconia

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' expands its horizon in Season 4 as it introduces us to the West town of Arconia, the famous apartment building where the series is set. The residents of the West Tower are called Westies, who are now the prime suspects in Sazz Pataki's murder investigation.

Just when Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) discover that Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) was killed by a gunshot, they immediately look through the kitchen window of Charles's apartment, suspecting one of the Westies aimed at her. As the show widens its setting, including West Wing and its mysterious residents to the world of East Tower residents, drama and chaos are sure to follow.

A look into all the Westies and their role in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Kumail Nanjiani in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

The only Westies that concern us this season are the ones who live on the floor just opposite Charles's, as one of them may have aimed at Sazz through the window. The first one is Vince Fish, played by Richard Kind. He wears a black eye patch all the time and weirdly looks at Charles through the window. He introduces them to his neighbors, a family of three- Inez (Daphne Rubin-Vega), her husband, Alfonso (Desmin Borges), and their daughter, Ana (Lilian Rebelo). Inez is a big fan of Charles since 'Brazzos' while her husband gets irritated by her craze for Charles.

Another Westie is Rudy Thurber (played by Kumail Nanjiani). This guy is obsessed with Christmas. His house is always decorated with Christmas trees even though it is not that time of year and even he himself dresses head-to-toe in Christmas clothing every day, throughout the year. There's an abandoned apartment on the same floor where Dudenoff lives. The bullet was apparently shot from his apartment. This guy is a mystery so far and the neighbors claim that he is in Portugal.

Introduction of Westies is a welcoming change in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Daphne Rubin-Vega in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Though the series is set in the Arconia, it has only focused on the East side of the building for three seasons. Season 1's murder victim, Tim Kono (Julian Chi), and season 2's victim, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) were both from East tower. Charles, Oliver and Mabel, the podcasters who investigate the murder also live on the East side of the building. Even their allies and the suspects are from this part of Arconia as well. Season 4 is the first time that the Westies are brought in the picture. These people have an element of intrigue of their own. Sure, they are humorous and bring freshness to the show in the latest season but they can't be trusted as yet. Something sinister may have been brewing in the West Tower for a long and one of them could actually be Sazz's killer.

While keeping our suspicion intact, it’s interesting to explore this new world where they are obsessed with a card game called 'Oh Hell', and they all have a ham radio which might eventually be a major clue in finding Sazz's killer.

Has a Westie murdered Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Steve Martin and Jane Lynch in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Westies are the first ones to be investigated by the trio. Mabel visits Rudy while Charles goes to Vince's apartment to catch a hint about whether they are the culprits in Episode 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. It turns out they are not, at least for now. This leaves them with the Sauce family and the mysterious guy named Dudenoff. The Westies are the most obvious suspects since the bullet was fired from the West Tower. But it's too soon to conclude that one of them murdered Sazz. The trio is set to investigate other suspects who may have benefitted from the death of Charles or Sazz or carried a vendetta against them.

