Emmys 2024: Dan and Eugene Levy take hilarious dig at 'The Bear' after 'comedy' outrage

'The Bear' earns 23 nominations at the 76th Television Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 76th Television Academy Awards started with the opening monologue from hosts Dan and Eugene Levy, including a dig directed at 'The Bear'. 'The Bear' notably made history by earning 23 nominations, breaking multiple records, with most nods in the comedy category.

Additionally, the Hulu show has already won seven, including Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Jamie Lee Curtis. Meanwhile, the 2024 Emmy award show hosts Dan and Eugene have sparked a debate over whether 'The Bear' should be classified as a comedy or a drama series. The Hulu show is more of a drama and lacks significant comedy elements, leaving the cast surprised to find it placed in the comedy category. Eugene said, "The Bear' is nominated for 23 Emmys tonight, making it the most nominated comedy in history." He added, "Now, I love the show, I love the show, and I know some of you will be expecting us to make a joke about whether 'The Bear' is really a comedy." However, he threw the shade at the show and added, "In the true spirit of 'The Bear', we will not be making any jokes."

'The Bear' makes history with 23 nominations (@fxnetworks)

Is the 2024 Emmys' Dan and Eugene Levy hosting bland?

The 2024 Emmys hosts Dan and Eugene Levy became the first father-son duo to host the award ceremony. However, their comedic monologue didn't quite make an impact. Besides joking about the 'The Bear' comedy category, Dan and Eugene also took a playful swipe at the plus sign used in streaming platforms like Apple TV+.

Dan acknowledged the importance of queer representation on TV and humorously remarked, "Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer both recognized tonight for playing lovers in Fellow Travelers, proving that you can be nominated for playing gay even if you're not straight." However, Eugene chimed in, expressing pride in his streamer, Apple TV+, and humorously aligning the plus sign with the LGBTQ community.

2024 Emmys hosts Dan and Eugene Levy started the award show with bland monologue (@abc)

'The Bear' star Ebon Moss-Bachrach bags first award of Emmys ceremony

'The Bear' star Ebon Moss-Bachrach earned the very first award of The 2024 Emmys. Ebon won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He had previously won for Season 1 of The Bear at the postponed 2023 Emmys earlier this year. In the acceptance speech, Ebon said, "I’m so grateful for this show and to work with these beautiful people, Chris [Storer, creator], thank you so much, I love you so much."

He added, "Thank you to my parents for taking such nice care of my cat, and thanks to Miri and Sasha, my sweet daughters." 'The Bear' star Liza Colón-Zayas also won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy defeating Meryl Streep. She becomes the first Latina woman to win in the category.

'The Bear' star Ebon Moss-Bachrach bags first award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (@abc)

The 2024 Emmy Awards will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ next day.