'Time Bandits' Ending Explained: Fantasy adventure show delivers intense showdown

Apple TV+'s 'Time Bandits' follows a young nerd, Kevin, whose life changes when he encounters a bunch of time-traveling thieves

Contains spoilers for 'Time Bandits'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The first season of Apple TV+'s fantasy adventure drama 'Time Bandits' concluded on a high note, with Kevin struggling to protect his family while trying to retain the map as well. The narrative of the show features a teenage history buff Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), whose chance encounter with a bunch of time traveling bandits, leads him to visit significant historical events with the help of a mysterious map. It was also established in the 'Time Bandits' that, the map is being pursued out by Supreme Being (Taika Waititi) and Pure Evil (Jemaine Clement), but both are constantly outwitted by Kevin and the bandits.

The conclusion of 'Time Bandits' eventually sees Kevin arrive at the fortress of darkness to free his parents from the clutches of Pure Evil. Now, the stakes are high as the Supreme Being also intervenes, and both entities attempt to entice Kevin into handing them the map. But things are not that simple as if the map falls into the hands of Pure Evil, he would transform the Earth into a hellspace, while the Supreme Being is ready to reset the earth. In both scenarios, Earth will suffer. So, in that situation, what is Kevin's plan?

Why Pure Evil was not able to get the map from Kevin in 'Time Bandits' Finale Episode?

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin in a still from 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

With the assistance of giant man Hen, Kevin and the bandits eventually arrive at the fortress of darkness. Kevin and Saffron (Kiera Thompson) enter alone, with Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) passing up the map and remaining outside with the other bandits. Suddenly, Kevin finds him inside his room, where his parents are seen asking for the map. Fortunately, the youngster quickly comprehends the situation and successfully deduces that it is a trap orchestrated by Pure Evil. The evil man once again attempts to persuade Kevin to surrender the map, but he straightforwardly refuses, harboring the belief that Pure Evil will ultimately betray them.

Simultaneously, the bandits also infiltrate the fortress, and a new revelation about the map surfaces as a map can only be gifted by its owner, which explains why Pure Evil cannot seize it from Kevin. In the next scene, Pure Evil attempts to entice Kevin and the bandits by presenting them with illusions of an idyllic future.

Nevertheless, Kevin stays resolute as Pure Evil cautions Kevin about the repercussions of surrendering the map to the Supreme Being. In a state of desperation, Pure Evil resorts to inflicting torture on Bandits and Saffron, which compels Kevin to reassess his stance. In the subsequent scene, the Supreme Being enters with a great bang, prompting Penelope to offer her apologies for the act of stealing the map.

What happens with the map in 'Time Bandits' Finale Episode?

Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, Kal-El Tuck and Lisa Kudrow in 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

The Supreme Being proceeds to manipulate Kevin to transfer ownership of the map. With knowledge of the Supreme Being's plans, Kevin offers a proposition, if Pure Evil sends off Fianna (Rachel House) and frees his parents, he will hand over the map.

Reluctantly, Pure Evil complies, and he sends Kevin's parents back to their house. Penelope supports Kevin's choice to deliver the map to Pure Evil as she critiques Supreme Being's position in regulating creation, stressing the significance of letting organic progression happen. Seeing his parents safe, Kevin unwillingly gives away the map to Pure Evil and flees the fortress with Saffron, and the bandits.

After losing the map, Supreme Being engages in combat with Pure Evil after 'Time Bandits' Season 1 and eventually retreats, leaving Pure Evil victorious. But Pure Evil soon gets the shock of his life as instead of the map in the lunchbox, he finds a shoddily drawn sketch. On the other hand, Kevin admits that he exchanged the lunchboxes, duping Pure Evil into releasing his parents, and hands over the lunchbox with the map to Widgit (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva). To his astonishment, however, the map isn't in either lunchbox. As Kevin, Saffron, and the bandits panic, the Cherubs are seen escaping with the map, which they successfully stole.

'Time Bandits' trailer