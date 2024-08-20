Will there be 'Time Bandits' Season 2? Show based on cult classic gets update from showrunners

With its talented cast, stunning visuals, and fresh take on the 1981 classic, 'Time Bandits' has captivated viewers and left them wanting more

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA: Apple TV+'s 'Time Bandits' Season 1 has taken audiences on a thrilling adventure through time, weaving together action, humor, and heart. With its talented ensemble cast, impressive visual effects, and clever reimagining of Terry Gilliam's 1981 cult classic, the show has captivated viewers and left them eagerly anticipating what comes next.

As the dust settles on Season 1, fans are eager to know if the time-traveling adventures will continue. Fortunately, co-creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement have already begun mapping out the future of the series, and we've got the latest updates on the highly anticipated second season.

Is 'Time Bandits' Season 2 in the works?

Taika Waititi in a still from 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

To all the fans wondering if there will be another season of 'Time Bandits', the answer is, yes, there will be a second season of Time Bandits! Jemaine Clement, co-creator of the show, revealed in an interview with Collider that he and Taika Waititi are already working on the script for Season 2.

However, the creation of Season 2 hinges on the success of the first season. The creators have also noted that they aim to reinvent the TV series, avoiding a mere carbon copy of the film and instead bringing it into a more modern context. The original film had a darker tone, but this version is likely more accessible to families in 2024.

We can expect more places, characters, guest stars, costumes, and all those things in 'Time Bandits' Season 2. Let's hope the first season does well, so we can get more of this amazing show!

What is 'Time Bandits' about?

Time Bandits find themselves among the Mayans in Episode 2 (@appletv+)

In 'Time Bandits', 11-year-old history whiz Kevin discovers a time portal in his room. He joins a quirky group of thieves led by Penelope, and together they travel through time, solving puzzles and evading danger. With Kevin's historical insights, they visit epic moments like Stonehenge, the Ice Age, and ancient civilizations. Prepare for a thrilling adventure through time!

The official synopsis reads, "An unlikely alliance forms between a band of thieves and Kevin, an 11-year-old history buff, as they embark on a perilous mission to save Kevin's family and the world."

'Time Bandits' trailer