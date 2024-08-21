A look at all the real-life historical figures in 'Time Bandits' Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As Kevin's (Kal-El Tuck) time-hopping escapades inches to a climax in the finale of Apple TV+'s 'Time Bandits', which is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, viewers will finally know who will get the mystic map. The fantasy adventure series follows Kevin, a young history fanatic whose regular life takes an extraordinary turn when he encounters a bunch of time-traveling bandits and joins them on their adventures.

Viewers have seen Kevin jump from one timeline to another, having a marvelous time, but did you know that Kevin's time travel adventures included not only some really cool historical events but also real-life characters, giving the show an edge and a sense of authenticity? So, here are five real-life historical personalities that appeared in 'Time Bandits' Season 1.

1. Madame Chung

'Time Bandits' premiered with a bang and incorporated the famous Chinese pirate of the early 1800s, Madame Chung (Katlyn Wong) in the storyline, and you won't be shocked to see her reappearing in Episode 3 when Saffron (Kiera Thompson) was hopping between timelines in search of her family.

In Episode 1, Kevin and the bandits accidentally end up in Macau in 1810 via a portal in Kevin's room. They escape the Supreme Being (Taika Waititi) by using the portal again and boarded a Chinese pirate ship during a fight with the British Navy. Kevin, an admirer of the pirate commander Madame Chung, encourages her to hide in the Canton Rivers, allowing her to win the war while somewhat rewriting history.

Madame Chung's real name was Zheng Yi Sao and the iconic pirate ascended from humble beginnings to become a formidable pirate leader after marrying legendary pirate Zheng Yi in 1801, as per Google Arts and Culture. After her husband died in 1807, she became in charge of the Guangdong Pirate Confederation, which united local pirates while dodging government authorities. After years of successful piracy, Zheng Yi Sao arranged her surrender, thereby ending her famous expeditions.

2. Bumpy Johnson

Giving a gangsta twist to the show, 'Time Bandits' skillfully assimilated notorious kingpin Bumpy Johnson in Episode 4, when Kevin and the robbers accidentally travel to 1929 New York City during the Harlem Renaissance. During their arrival, they end up in business with the gangster Bumpy Johnson, who is shown to be involved in the illegal alcohol trade during prohibition.

To add to Kevin's adventure, the group begins selling mead to Bumpy Johnson's gang and establishes a time-traveling enterprise for additional mead and counterfeit money. Their plan almost fails when Bumpy misidentifies Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) as Madame Queenie (Andrea Solonge), but later she saves them after discovering they weren't purposely invading her turf.

Ellsworth Raymond 'Bumpy' Johnson began as a brazen enforcer in Harlem and eventually became a prominent figure in heroin trafficking and organized crime, as per Casino.org. He rose to prominence while waging battle on New York's biggest criminal leaders with 'Queen of the Policy Rackets,' Stephanie St. Clair also known as Madame Queenie. Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for heroin trafficking in 1952, and he served 10 of them.

3. Madame Queenie

To add to the adventure during the Harlem Renaissance, the famed Madame Queenie also gets featured in 'Time Bandits' Season 1 Episode 4 with Bumpy Johnson, reflecting on their real-life association. The plot begins with Bumpy mistaking Penelope for Madame Queenie and just as the bandits and Kevin are about to be killed, Bumpy and Madame Queenie develop an interest in each other's business.

Stephanie St. Clair, often known as Madame Queenie, was a well-known Harlem racketeer in the early twentieth century who ran a thriving numbers game while rejecting Mafia authority. She rose to a legendary reputation for openly condemning corrupt cops and campaigning for the Black community.

4. The Earl Of Sandwich

The appearance of the sandwich's inventor was not on my bingo list for 2024, but I'm not complaining since it turned out to be one of the finest time travel experiences of 'Time Bandits' Season 1. In Episode 5 of the show, Kevin and the bandits arrive in Georgian England and interrupt a party held by the Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu (Mark Gatiss) who is portrayed as pompous and self-centered. The Earl proudly serves sandwiches, citing his status as the dish's originator.

The Earl of Sandwich, a passionate gambler, devised the sandwich in 1762 when he requested two pieces of bread with a slice of beef in between to prevent greasy cards while continuing his marathon gambling session, according to History Extra.

5. Mansa Musa

In 'Time Bandits' Season 1 Episode 6, Kevin and the bandits go to the 13th-century Mali Empire, where they meet Mansa Musa (Hammed Animashaun), the world's wealthiest man. Despite a botched heist attempt, Musa grants them riches and invites Kevin to Cairo, where he feels the young boy will be respected for his storytelling. However, in the end, Kevin ends up accompanying his time-traveling friends and continues with his adventures. Mansa Musa inspires Kevin to complete his responsibility and rescue his parents, which leads Kevin to his family, showing his selflessness.

Mansa Musa ruled the kingdom of Mali from 1312 to 1337 CE, and he was the great monarch of the Mali Empire, which thrived in West Africa, as per National Geographic Society.

Renowned for his vast fortune generated from gold and salt, his extravagant journey to Mecca in 1324 cemented Mali's worldwide status. As a supporter of study and architecture, he helped to develop towns like Timbuktu into important hubs of Islamic culture and education.

Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, Kal-El Tuck and Lisa Kudrow in 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

