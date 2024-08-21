All the 'Time Bandits' characters ranked, and why Pure Evil isn't #1

Apple TV+'s 'Time Bandits' follows the time-traveling shenanigans of a young geeky boy

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Time Bandits'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Along with Kevin's (Kal-El Tuck) time-hopping escapades, Apple TV+'s 'Time Bandits' exposed viewers to a world of quirky and unusual characters that have created a place for themselves in the hearts of fans. The show, based on Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin's flick 'Characters', follows Kevin, a young geek who encounters a bunch of bandits using a map to travel through time.

As the season finale of 'Time Bandits' inches closer, let's dive into the fascinating realm of time travel and rank its outstanding characters, including why Pure Evil (Jonathan Brugh) is not the number one character.

6. Pure Evil

Jemaine Clement in 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

Pure Evil's ranking at the bottom of the 'Time Bandits' character list stems from his lack of depth and complexity. As Pure Evil is the principal adversary, his character is one-dimensional with no depth or growth compared to the other characters.

His exclusive goal of capturing the map limits his possibilities for character development or depth, making him less compelling than the rest of the characters.

5. Supreme Being

Taika Waititi in a still from 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

Although Supreme Being (Taika Waititi) is the creator of the world and the ultimate authority, he is ranked fifth among the characters in the 'Time Bandits' because of his evil goal to reset Earth, which puts him on par with Pure Evil.

Supreme Being has been pursuing the map for the whole of the runtime of the show, but what really shocking is that he just wanted to get the map in order to reset the Earth and resurrect everything, giving his character a dubious personality.

4. Saffron

Kiera Thompson in a still from 'Time Bandits'(@appletv+)

Saffron (Kiera Thompson) lands the number four spot because, despite her importance, she is a supporting character in comparison to the protagonists or other main characters. She isn't the major force behind the events, but her actions and goals are important to the storyline.

She was seen jumping from timeline to timeline in the majority of 'Time Bandits' episodes in an attempt to reconnect with her family, but she runs into a number of challenges. Saffron reunites with her brother Kevin in 'Time Bandits' Episode 7, but it doesn't add to her character growth in the show.

3. Widgit

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as Widgit in a still from 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

Widgit (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva) is listed as the third most important character in 'Time Bandits' since he is the brains behind the group's time-hopping adventures as he knows how to use the unique map.

Although he sometimes (mostly) makes mistakes, once he understands how the map works, he is a valuable asset to the bunch of thieves. Furthermore, despite not being the key character, his actions and choices have a huge influence on the story's development.

2. Penelope

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), the leader of the thieves holds the second position on the list due to her exceptional combination of cunning and selfishness. Initially shown as a self-centered and avaricious thief whose primary focus is accumulating wealth, she gradually develops a tender spot for Kevin and, if reluctantly, assists him.

Penelope has significant character development throughout the series, and her journey, which is replete with adventures and personal transformation. Furthermore, witnessing Lisa Kudrow effortlessly and stylishly embodying the character is the perfect finishing touch.

1. Kevin

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin in a still from 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) captures the top position in the 'Time Bandits' character list due to his role as the central and essential character in the plot. As an innocent youngster forced into a world of time travel and adventure, he brings a sense of wonder and compassion to the narrative.

Kevin's character in the show is sympathetic and charming due to his journey of self-discovery and personal development. Additionally, we can take Kevin functioning as the audience's proxy, enabling viewers to see the strange world through his eyes.

How to stream 'Time Bandits'?

Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, Kal-El Tuck and Lisa Kudrow in 'Time Bandits' (@appletv+)

Apple TV+ provides an ad-free viewing experience, enabling you to focus on the story without distractions.

The streaming network offers high-quality material at reasonable pricing, allowing a bigger audience to see the whole collection for a monthly charge.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99 per month and grants full access to all original episodes and films accessible on the device.

