This insufferable ‘Silo’ Season 2 character is really starting to test our patience

Contains spoilers for 'Silo'

Apple TV+'s 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 takes viewers by surprise with the unexpected death of Judge Mary Meadows (Tanya Moodie ). From the outset of 'Silo' Season 2, Meadow's wish to make it to the outside world prompted her to help Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins ) to become his shadow.

However, as we already know, Holland has a scary fetish to maintain order in the silo and deemed Meadows as a roadblock to his ambition. Holland ends up making a calculative and jaw-dropping decision that not only claims a life but also casts clouds of doubt on the resident's future in Silo 18. Furthermore, the latest twist is more than enough to establish that Holland is not only a malicious character but is also purely insufferable.

Why Bernard Holland is the most insufferable character in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4

From the character perspective, Holland is one strong character who adds spice and drama to the unique world of 'Silo.' As one of the main characters of the series, Holland as a character comes across as quite insecure at the time, which is fully evident in 'Silo' Season 2. Not only that, Meadows also reminded the man to govern the silo devoid of any influence. However, Holland is the nerd who wants to accomplish everything by the books, underlining his stiff characteristics.

However, all hell breaks loose in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4, when Holland kills Meadows by poisoning her food, and then, to kill two birds with one stone, the man implicates Knox (Shane McRae) and Shirley Campbell (Remmie Milner) for the death. This revelation only intensifies hatred towards the mechanical squad in the minds of the general public of the silo, which is what Hollan wants at the moment. From this latest incident, it's clear that Holland, who may come across as a self-righteous mayor saving his people, is deep down the embodiment of the inflexible system. Holland resists changes and manipulates the truth to pit residents against one another and then sugarcoats it by labeling it as a ruse to unite the people.

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 viewers cannot stand Bernard Holland

As soon as 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 made its debut, fans were quick to share their opinions on Holland killing Meadows on X. A fan said, "Now, I’m definitely on the ‘I hate Bernard’ train after this episode!" Another said, "For real he’s just too annoying."

Another added, "Bernard is so f*****g dumb in this ep." A fan shared, "The mayor will pay for his crimes."

