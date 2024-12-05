'Silo' Season 2: How one character's ambitions can ruin Silo 18's peace

While this character stayed low-key in Season 1 of 'Silo', they might change the fate of Silo 18 in Season 2

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Silo'

Setting the stage to uncover the secrets behind the intricate dystopian world, 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 2 sheds light on the chaos inside Juliette Nichols' (Rebecca Ferguson) silo. While no one in the silo is aware of Nichol's survival, Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), the mayor has his ambitions in place, but this time even he does not have any idea how he will control the unrest.

With JL, aka Juliette Lives, graffiti carved inside the silo, Bernard is growing restless and is seeking support. Amid this, a glimmer of hope shines upon him as one character supports his lie to cover Nichols' escape. However, it's quite clear that their ambitions can also cause chaos in Silo 18.

Why does Judge Meadows support Bernard Holland in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 2?

Tanya Moodie in a still from 'Silo' Season 2 (Apple TV+)

The character in discussion is Judge Meadows (Tanya Moodie), who in Season 1 was introduced as the head of the judiciary, responsible for the enforcement of the Pact. Meadows in Season 1 mostly remained low-key as compared to other central characters. As for her background, it was established that Meadows was permitted to have a comfortable life as long as she remained silent. However, 'Silo' Season 2 introduces Meadows in a new light. In fact, she uses the 'Wizards of Oz' analogy to present her desire to break free from the shackles of the silo.

In the latest episode of 'Silo', Meadows supports Bernard's attempt to cover Nichols' survival, which fuels her desire to explore beyond the four walls of the silo. Now, the question arises as to why Meadows is supporting Bernard, and the answer is quite straightforward: She wants to use the superior heat tape that helped Nichols survive the harsh conditions outside. Her new ambition originates from her guilt of being part of the system's repressive framework, which encourages her to break free just like the protagonist of the 'Wizards of Oz' who had the hot air balloon, and she must have the superior heat tape, as a ticket to freedom.

How Judge Meadows' ambition can ruin the peace of Silo 18's occupants in 'Silo' Season 2?

Tim Robbins in a still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

There's no doubt about the fact that the future of Silo 18 looks gloomy, primarily because of the unrest caused by Nichols' escape. Amid this, Meadows' overambition can potentially wreak havoc in the lives of residents. While the residents are not aware of the behind-the-scenes conspiracy, Meadows' ambition to go beyond the silo can inspire others to follow suit, which could fuel the very revolution.

If that happens, it could mirror the events of Season 2's debut episode, where an uprising in another silo resulted in the antihalation of the whole population. Not only that, but Meadows' ambition, if left unchecked, can cause her to overstep her role as Bernard's ally, and that can lead to a series of events where the truth about Nichols' escape will be revealed, possibly setting the stage for brutal and gory circumstances which will lead an uprising in the Silo 18.

