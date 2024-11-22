'Silo' Season 2 is off to a great start, but there's one character we can't take our eyes off

Apple TV+'s 'Silo' Season 2 focuses on unravelling the truth behind the complex world of silos

Contains spoilers for 'Silo'

With the bombshell conclusion of season 1, the stakes are indeed higher than ever for 'Silo' Season 2. Based on Hugh Howey's 'Silo' trilogy, the sci-fi drama is the creative brainchild of Graham Yost and is set against the backdrop of a dystopian world. In the premiere season, viewers are introduced to the dystopian world, which houses thousands of humans living in a society governed by strict restrictions.

However, with the ambition to see life beyond the four walls of the silo, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) embarks on a perilous journey to the outside world, which turns out to be barren and isolated. The premiere episode of Season 2 follows Nichols as she investigates a new silo, hoping for the answers she is looking for. However, the intricate world of silos is not the only thing that is grabbing major headlines, as fans have showered love on this particular character.

Rebecca Ferguson's stellar acting makes 'Silo' Season 2 perfect

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in a still from 'Silo' (Apple Tv+)

At the heart of Silo's storyline is Ferguson's character Nichols, who dares to uncover the secrets of Silo. Nichols as a character is a complex one where she faces internal conflicts while simultaneously also having to put on a tough exterior. While Ferguson's acting gives an air of authenticity to Nichols, her status as a versatile actress is further cemented in the premier episode of Season 2. For most of the episode, Ferguson's character Nichols was silent as she explored the new silo. However, it is her subtle and convincing acting performance that takes center stage, as without even uttering a word, the talented actress's performance spoke louder enough to keep fans glued to the screens.

In addition, Ferguson embraced Nichols's vulnerability with her strong screen presence, where even in the absence of dialogues, the urgency and high stakes were effectively established. Not only that but over the course of 'Silo,' Ferguson's character engages in action-packed scenes that involve strong physical skill, which she does with ease, making it evident why Ferguson is receiving so much praise from fans.

Fans shower love on Rebecca Freguerson for her acting chops in 'Silo'

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

Fans were also in awe of Ferguson's versatile acting chops in 'Silo' Season 2 and shared their opinions about it on X. A fan said, "One thing i love about rebecca's acting in silo is that she didn't have almost any dialogue in the first episode of S2 but you CAN tell she's f*****g good at acting she's insanely good." Another said, "She is a ridiculously good actress. Brings a whole different level to the MI movies even."

one thing i love about rebecca's acting in silo is that she didn't have almost any dialogue in the first episode of S2 but you CAN tell she's fucking good at acting she's insanely good pic.twitter.com/QqoBcMZBT8 — anne (@sswiftstone) November 21, 2024

She is a ridiculously good actress. Brings a whole different level to the MI movies even. — Zjoue (@Zjoue2) November 21, 2024

Another added, "What a performance by Rebecca Ferguson without even speaking she kept the tension high throughout the episode." A fan added, "LOST MY MIND FRRR SHE'S PHENOMENAL."

what a performance by Rebecca Ferguson

without even speaking she kept the tension high throughout the episode 💫#Silopic.twitter.com/Q0yqC5mWYL — Serena 🦋 (@itsme_serena) November 17, 2024

LOST MY MIND FRRR SHE'S PHENOMENAL — han (@vanillaskyhz2) November 18, 2024

Praising Ferguson, a fan said, "The near-wordless performance by Rebecca Ferguson in the first episode of the second season of SILO on @AppleTV is phenomenal. Sets up the great new sci-fi mystery of the new setting, and it's always a pleasure to see Steve Zahn!"

The near-wordless performance by Rebecca Ferguson in the first episode of the second season of SILO on @AppleTV is phenomenal. Sets up the great new sci-fi mystery of the new setting, and it's always a pleasure to see Steve Zahn! pic.twitter.com/a108NBv5hJ — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) November 19, 2024

'Silo' Season 2 trailer

