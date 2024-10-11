'Sweetpea' drops with a bang and there's already a fan-favorite

Rhiannon, in 'Sweetpea', has a list of people she wants to kill, but we hope that she spares one character

Contains spoilers for 'Sweetpea' Episode 1

LONDON, ENGLAND: Ella Purnell starrer British dark comedy-drama made its much-awaited debut on Starz on Thursday, October 10. 'Sweetpea' Episode 1 dives deep into the life of Ella Purnell's Rhiannon, an average girl next door who feels unseen by people around her. When she can't take it anymore, she vents out her rage by embarking on a killing spree.

Though Rhiannon turns into a serial killer, her backstory could resonate with most people. She feels isolated, psychologically bullied, and ignored by her sister, her colleagues, and even the lady at the supermarket. The young lady has a long list of people she wants to kill. But unlike any sensible person, she will actually embark on a mission to kill them in the upcoming episodes. However, there's one character that we don't want to be killed by her.

AJ in 'Sweetpea' is already our favorite

Calam Lynch in 'Sweetpea' Episode 1 @skystudios)

Remember 'Bridgerton' Season 2's Theo Sharpe? Well, he returns to play AJ in Starz's 'Sweetpea'. 29-year-old English actor Calam Lynch has a brief appearance in 'Sweetpea' Episode 1 as he arrives at Rhiannon's office for the interview for a new job opening.

Rhiannon has been working as a receptionist but prefers to call herself an administrative assistant. She believes it's high time to take a step forward in her career and approaches her boss for the position of Junior reporter. However, she is turned down for the role as her boss cites that she lacks "killer instincts". Moments later, AJ walks into the office, asking to see the boss. As it turns out, his family knows the boss, and just like that, he lands the job.

Rhiannon is pissed to see the "nepo-kid" take away the job she wanted and she creepily follows him with a knife in her hand. She has the motive, the weapon, and the opportunity to kill him. But she accidentally cuts her own hand, and AJ sees her following him. In short, Rhiannon couldn't kill him this time.

Why Rhiannon shouldn't kill AJ in 'Sweetpea'?

Calam Lynch in 'Sweetpea' Episode 1 @skystudios)

While no one truly deserves to be killed just because Rhiannon feels ignored by them, since this is fiction and Rhiannon is bound to take most of them out, we still hope she spares AJ. For starters, he is cute and we would love to see him in most episodes.

But most importantly, he is one character who doesn't ignore Rhiannon. Instead of walking right into the boss's cabin, he has a decent conversation with her, which is something she doesn't get to have with any of her colleagues. Later, when he finds her following him, he asks if he took away her job. So, it turns out AJ isn't an ignorant, spoilt "nepo-kid" after all.

He’s observant—a crucial skill for any reporter. He senses that Rhiannon wants to fill in this position. This brief moment suggests that he not only perceives her presence but also sees her inside out. Though Rhiannon is full of rage, she must see the good in AJ and take him off her hit list. And who knows, if they could end up together!

'Sweetpea' Episode 1 is available to stream on Starz