'The Voice' finals: Why Jeremy Beloate deserves more than the NBC show

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Jeremy Beloat's talent should not be restricted by the NBC show contract

'The Voice' Season 26 star Jeremy Beloate had a bit of a rocky start during the finals but delivered an outstanding second performance. For his first, he covered Jackie DeShannon's classic 'What the World Needs Now' and 'Dancing on My Own' by Calum Scott and Tiësto for his second. He left the coaches on their feet, with Snoop Dogg tearfully complimented, "It's all about the way he makes me feel. You bring that feeling out of me."

Jeremy has been flaunting his powerful, perfect, and gifted vocals since his debut in the singing competition and his finale performance was nothing short of extraordinary. With an angelic voice and exceptional talent, Jeremy truly stands out. However, despite his remarkable abilities, it's clear that he may not be a perfect fit for the NBC show. His outstanding style and ability to control a song stood out from the contestants and his talent should not be restricted with the NBC show contract. While the previous season winners may have received significant rewards, they struggled to achieve lasting success, and the same fate could await Jeremy if he were to win the show. Jeremy needs to fly high and for that, he should not bag the winning spot.

'The Voice' finalist Jeremy Beloat survives the Knockouts

'The Voice' finalist Jeremy Beloat was almost eliminated during the Knockout round but was saved by Snoop Dogg. He is a four-chair turn finalist with a heartfelt blind audition on Giveon's 'Heartbreak Anniversary' which left Reba McEntire in tears. Although he lost the Knockout round to fellow finalist Sofronio Vasquez, his immense talent propelled him to the top 5.

He has demonstrated his soulful vocals throughout the season and sailed through the Playoffs and the live shows. However, he has huge support from his coaches, Michael Buble and Snoop, both of whom are eager to help Jeremy reach new milestones in his career. Snoop has previously admitted that he wants to find Jeremy the best record that could highlight his vocals.

'The Voice' contestant Jeremy Beloate was almost eliminated during the Knockout round but was saved by Snoop Dogg (NBC)

'The Voice' finalist Jeremy Beloat belongs to Broadway

'The Voice' finalist Jeremy Beloat belongs to Broadway and his fans could agree with it. Recently, Michael Bubble has also called him a "beautiful soul" and shared that he looks forward to seeing him on Broadway. Jeremy has notably found his passion for singing in theatres only. The NBC show contestant grew up in a Church and found a community that persuaded his ambitions.

He decided to try out for theatre after high school and recently moved to New York three years ago to chase his Broadway dreams. However, despite his determination, he faced multiple disappointments along the way. However, after a series of failed attempts, the NBC show star has recently scored the lead role in a new musical by 'American Idol' alum Todrick Hall. However, he has been honing his skills on the NBC show before making his official Broadway debut.

'The Voice' finalist Jeremy Beloate moved to New York three years ago to chase his Broadway dreams (NBC)

