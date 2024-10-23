'The Voice' Season 26 Battles were brutal, but it was what happened BTS that really got everyone talking

Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres, both members of Team Gwen, became good friends behind the scenes of 'The Voice' Season 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Every coach on 'The Voice' has their own musical preferences, which unavoidably influence the teams they form. As a result, once the Battles begin, they quickly pit equally capable artists against one another.

That was the situation when Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres ascended the stage for the last Battle of the Night on October 22. Behind the scenes, 24-year-old Frankie and 25-year-old Gabrielle quickly became friends while both were on Team Gwen. After meeting and becoming friends during the Blinds, they have been spending time together, watching movies, and going bowling to decompress in between heavy competitive pressure. It turns out that all of that bonding was a prelude to the Battles' stage, which was the final test of friendship.

Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres became good friends behind the scenes of 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@g.g_music_/@frankietorresmusic)

Gwen Stefani in a pickle with 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles between Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres

During the Blinds, Gabrielle and Frankie both locked in a 4-Chair Turn, preparing the audience for what was certain to be one of the most difficult choices made so far in the tournament. Gwen became aware of the predicament she had put herself in when the two had completed practicing their song pick, which was a modified version of INXS's "Never Tear Us Apart."

“Wow, that was so good. I’m screwed, like, absolutely screwed,” Gwen Stefani said. “I had no idea that they would be so perfectly matched.”

Gwen Stefani struggles with her 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles pick (YouTube/@thevoice)

Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres bring their BTS camaraderie onto 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

Frankie started the Battles song slowly and softly, with Gabrielle's backing vocals. They sang the song as loudly at each other as they did at the Coaches and the crowd after nailing a few early harmonies.

There was seldom a missed beat, and it was obvious that everyone gave the song their all. From up on that stage, they shone jointly, although maybe one of them was a tad brighter.

We first believed that Frankie would win this battle, and she was excellent. Days of charisma and an unstoppable voice.

However, Gabrielle—da-amn! In Season 26, she released a voice so large that they could likely hear it all the way through. She twisted notes like she was forming pretzels. And we were pleasantly shocked to see that her strength matched her polish!

Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres set the stage on fire at 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@g.g_music_/@frankietorresmusic)

New BFFs move onto 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts!

Coach Gwen is presented with a seemingly difficult decision. "Frankie, I love that you’re doing this rock thing, which is just rare these days, especially for a girl. You sounded absolutely beautiful, and it was incredible. With Gabrielle, in rehearsals, it was all about getting her to get out of her own way. You are really good, and I want you to let loose and just do it," Gwen remarked.

Following a lengthy debate, Gwen declared Gabrielle the victor of the Battle, advancing her to the Knockout rounds for Team Gwen. "Gabrielle really stepped it up and she’s super talented. I think the more confident she gets, we’re going to see more vocal ability. I had to go with Gabrielle," Gwen explained.

Frankie, meanwhile, was saying her farewells and receiving some last-minute support from the coaches. She was ready to walk away for good when Reba McEntire pressed the Steal button, bringing Frankie to Team Reba.

Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres both make it to 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockout round (Instagram/@g.g_music_/@frankietorresmusic)

Watch new 'The Voice' episodes on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET. Additionally, each episode airs on Peacock the following day, so you can always catch up if you missed it the previous evening