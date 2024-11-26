'The Voice' contestant Jeremy Beloate's angelic vocals will carry Snoop Dogg to the finals

'The Voice' contestant Jeremy Beloate brought his coach Snoop Dogg to tears with his Playoffs performance

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate, who nailed his playoffs with a stirring rendition of Josh Groban's 'The Impossible Dream (The Quest)', has a high chance of grabbing a spot in the finals. With his performance, Jeremy brought not only his coach Snoop Dogg but also Reba McEntire to tears. Jeremy effortlessly hit every single note of the song with his angelic voice, perfectly capturing the essence of the song.

The NBC show contestant's exceptional vocal talent makes him the perfect candidate to help Team Snoop win the singing competition. Snoop has to make a tough decision to pick only two contestants among his team, which includes Jeremy, Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, and Mikaela Ayira, and, losing Jeremy could be his biggest mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' star Jeremy Beloate pays emotional tribute to his brothers during Playoffs

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate opted for a dapper all-white look as he performed in a playoff to secure a spot in the live performance. Apart from his exceptional singing, it was Jeremy's purple ribbon that caught the viewers' eyes. Jeremy recently took to his social media to reveal that the "purple ribbon signifies Overdose Awareness." He further said, "Honoring my brothers Adam and Joel, as this performance overlapped the anniversary of their passing from addiction."

Jeremy's brother sadly died due to a drug overdose when he was 16, followed by his father's death due to the same reason. Tragedy continued to strike his family Jeremy's other brother, Adam, died due to a relapse after nine years of sobriety. Jeremy, who has been trying to find light in the darkness, thanked Snoop for "helping me find this record and for making my dream finally feel possible."

'The Voice' star Jeremy Beloate paid tribute to his brothers during his Playoffs performance (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

Michael Buble must regret his decision to let go of Jeremy Beloate

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate was previously on Michael Buble's team but the coach chose to save another contestant over him. However, Snoop Dogg instantly recognized the contestant's potential and stole him straight away. Michael must be regretting his decision, especially after watching Jeremy's powerhouse performance.

Michael was also left in awe with Jeremy's latest performance and told him, "The fact that you can sing a song like that and make it yours, you are bad man." He shared his regrets noting, "Damn, Snoop. That is one of my favorite performances so far. Great."

Jeremy Beloate was initially part of Michael Buble's team (@nbc)

Jeremy Beloate's emotional performance moved Snoop Dogg to tears

Snoop Dogg was spotted in tears after Jeremy Beloate's emotional performance and expressed his feelings for the contestant. 'The Voice' coach shared, "I am over here shedding tears of joy." Snoop added, "You made me feel like I was sitting at a real Broadway play."

Snoop further admitted that he was crying and he didn't care because Reba McEntire in the seat next to him was also in tears. He added, "There's something about the way you make me feel. Jeremy, you are a blessing in disguise. I am so thankful to have you on my team and I am so thankful to hear you sing."

'The Voice' star Jeremy Beloate's emotional performance during the Playoffs moved Snoop Dogg to tears (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.