'The Voice' contestant Jeremy Beloate refuses to be defined by family tragedies, but it does compel him

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate is one to watch out for after emerging victorious in a Knockout round against Torion Sellers. The duo delivered a captivating rendition of 'Just the Way You Are' by Bruno Mars, but it was Jeremy who won over the judges, securing his spot in the next round. Earlier in the season, Jeremy earned a coveted four-chair turn during his Blind Auditions, drawing praise from all the judges before ultimately joining Michael Bublé's team.

While Jeremy shines on stage with his infectious smile, his journey has not been without its struggles. His family has endured significant challenges, with addiction casting a long shadow over his upbringing. After losing his father to it, Jeremy was forced to step up and take on adult responsibilities. Heartbreak struck once more when he lost both of his brothers to the same battle, including his oldest brother Adam, who died in September 2023. Despite these devastating losses, Jeremy refused to let grief define him. Just a year later, he is chasing his dream of becoming a performer and musical artist on ‘The Voice.’ With every performance, his mother and sister stand by him as his biggest cheerleaders, fueling his journey forward. Finding solace in their shared love of music, Jeremy hasn’t lost hope as he builds a brighter future, one note at a time.

How 'The Voice' Season 26 star Jeremy Beloate's commitment led him to sign a deal with Todrick Hall

After enduring the emotional turmoil of losing his father to addiction, 'The Voice' contestant Jeremy took a serious turn in his life. His significant physical and mental health journey began eight years ago, during which he committed to better nutrition, exercise, self-help books, and therapy. In the first year of his transformation, he lost an impressive 70 pounds, a significant achievement that set him on a path he has never looked back from.

With his physical health in check, Jeremy turned his focus to his passion for music, pursuing his dreams in New York. Previously, he had to take on various odd jobs to survive, but as his journey progressed, he shifted his attention to performing more. Ultimately, his hard work paid off when he landed a starring role in a new musical written and directed by Todrick Hall.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate is in a relationship of his dreams

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate doesn’t shy away from expressing his love for his close friend, Lindsay Lane. He often shares his appreciation for her on Instagram, posting pictures from their vacations on yachts and fun dates. The pair frequently poses together in a similar aesthetic, proving their close bond.

In an October 2021 Instagram post, Jeremy showered Lindsay with affection, writing, “Lindsay, you are an essential piece to my puzzle. I envy your grace, poise, beauty, talent, and wisdom. I am certain this year will bring you many blessings. Cheers to 23 - I love you.”

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate has the talent and versatility of Josh Groban

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate delivered a soulful rendition of Giveon's 'Heartbreak Anniversary' during his Blind Auditions, showcasing a vocal quality reminiscent of multi-platinum singer Josh Groban. Known for classics like 'You Raise Me Up' and 'You're Still You,' Jeremy exemplifies the talent and versatility that Groban is celebrated for. He also has a passion for singing Adele, recently covering her hits in New York City. Jeremy’s vocal range can rival that of Alicia Keys, as he effortlessly delivers beautiful renditions of 'If I Ain't Got You.'

