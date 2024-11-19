Snoop Dogg never seems to learn as he loses Danny Joseph to Reba McEntire again!

Reba McEntire kept Danny Joseph on her team, leaving 'The Voice' rookie coach Snoop Dogg with no choice but to bow down to the Queen

After her first win on 'The Voice', Reba McEntire is setting her sights on another victory this season. So far in Season 26, the Queen of Country has been quite astute, carefully assembling a diverse team of talent that perfectly aligns with her strategy.

Even if another Coach is left behind, she is prepared to go at any time since she has a plan. On Sunday, November 18, Reba quickly intervened to save one of her singers during a brutal knockout round—and that’s exactly what happened.

'The Voice' Season 26 rookie Snoop Dogg played by former winning coach Reba McEntire (Facebook/@reba/@snoopdogg)

Reba McEntire chose her favorites to go against each other in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

Even though it was Michael Bublé's big day, Team Reba kicked off the third night of Knockouts with a trio performance. She had an intriguing knockout matchup with Tate Renner, Lauren-Michael Sellers, and Danny Joseph, or DLT as they affectionately called it.

With three standout singers, all of whom were among her favorites, Reba knew this would be a tough round. However, she understood the importance of making the right decision if she hoped to secure consecutive wins.

Reba McEntire made Danny Joseph, Lauren-Michael Sellers, and Tate Renner fight for their spot on 'The Voice' Season 26 (NBC/@tylergolden)

Team Reba captivated 'The Voice' Season 26 coaches with their Knockout round

If you had been listening to Danny at a bar, you wouldn’t have been able to look away long enough to take a sip of your drink—his performance was captivating and full of presence. Amazing range and sufficient control to produce an exhilaratingly uncontrollable sound. Dynamic, indeed! Susan Tedeschi's "It Hurt So Bad" was performed by Danny, an English immigrant to Texas.

Through this emotionally charged song, Joseph was able to combine his rock and blues skills while wailing on his guitar. He showed that he was committed to giving it his all, channeling the agony of his fight with Crohn's disease to power his performance.

He showcased his exceptional musicianship through his song, demonstrating a unique ability to bring the past into the present. Many of this season's competitors fall short of his level of showmanship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

After that, Lauren-Michael's rendition of Lauren Daigle brought us to church. Her performance was elegant and composed, though it lacked the same excitement and energy that Danny brought.

Lauren-Michael has dominated the competition with her powerful voice and her deep connection to her coach through their shared faith. Lauren-Michael sang Lauren Daigle's 'Hold On To Me' and once again utilized it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Tate cranked the storytelling mood up to eleven, shedding his endearing rasp while cleaning up. He was so immersed in the song that he drew us in, even though it was a bit of a snoozer. Reba's go-to country singer was Tate. A steady presence in the genre, he had the advantage of allowing listeners to know exactly what to expect.

The challenge with a steady country performer lies in their ability to personalize a song. Tate's rendition of Jamey Johnson's 'In Color' seems to be devoid of subtlety and complexity. Despite being personal to him, the song lacked the distinctiveness that would have helped him stand apart.

Tate Renner from Team Reba lost 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@taterennermusic)

Snoop Dogg bows down to reigning 'The Voice' winning coach Reba McEntire

It all came down to Reba's key decision. Danny was the standout based solely on his vocal performance for the show. However, she believed Lauren-Michael won the Knockout. Once again, it was an instinctive choice.

Reba hit her save button before host Carson Daly could tell the coaches that Danny was available for a steal or a save. She refused to give her rock star to anybody else. Snoop Dogg was confused, saying, "Thought I hit my button." "Well, you still have time, but I don't think you got a chance, Snoop," Reba said.

When it became apparent that Reba would retain Joseph on her squad, the crowd erupted, and Snoop was forced to submit to the Queen. He said, "Hey, that was gangsta. You shut me down with that one. I been shut down."

Snoop Dogg loses 'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph to Reba McEntire again (Facebook/@snoopdogg/Instagram/@dannyjosephofficial/Facebook/@reba)

