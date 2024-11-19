Snoop Dogg pulls unexpected move to save one of his 3 angels in 'The Voice' Knockouts

NBC does it again as Team Snoop's Knockout round gets trimmed

In 'The Voice' Season 26, the Knockouts concluded on November 18 when coaches Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani reduced their teams of nine to a locked-in five in the last three-way knockout. Many of the artists had some optimism after two steals and a save.

But if they wanted to get them, they had to be unique. The coaches were aware that in order to keep stacking their rosters, they too needed to be strategic.

The coaches were preparing to make some devastating choices as each of the remaining competitors gave their best in what may be their last performances. However, some of those choices may determine whether they win or lose this season.

Snoop Dogg's angels belted out their vocals for 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

Snoop has been the gift that keeps giving throughout the entire season. On 'The Voice', some megastars come and depart while having a good time.

For the D-O-Double G, however, coaching is his passion. Helping his artists shine is his passion.

Seeing this different side of the hip-hop genius has been energizing. Three talented female vocalists competed for the one position on his squad.

Mary McAvoy and Aliyah Khaylyn, whom he had stolen from Team Bublé, were up against Georgia Starnes.

Team Snoop got montaged and rushed during the final 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

Since these three vocalists received abbreviated edits, we hope you won't want to view their whole performances. Although her coach was taken aback when she sang a Chris Stapleton song, Georgia made a wise strategic choice by switching from soul to deep country.

Although we are enamored with Georgia's strength, Chris Stapleton didn't seem like the best fit for her.

She wanted to demonstrate her ability to sing a contemporary song by a contemporary country musician because she believed she could tap into that genre. Her performance was flawless, despite her dubious wardrobe choices.

Georgia Starnes got eliminated following 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@georgiastarnes)

Mary wanted her rendition of Radiohead's "High and Dry" to be a hit. Based on what was shown, the performance was quite safe. It was a little repetitive and didn't demonstrate her variety.

Mary McAvoy got eliminated following 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (@nbc)

Aliyah sang Halle's "Angels" in the hopes of staying in the competition. Her voice has a unique tone to it.

There is a lane for her since, as a female artist, her R&B style is something that the other rivals on the other teams do not fully have. Without a doubt, that was her greatest performance in the competition.

But Lord, Aliyah! Any vocalist's range and stamina would be put to the test when she nailed Halle Bailey's song.

With a force that might reach other planets and such command of her instrument, Aliyah was on fire, and even Beyoncé would have to tip her cap!

Snoop Dogg saved Aliyah Khaylyn in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Facebook/aliyahkhaylyn)

Snoop Dogg makes surprising pick ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

It was strange how this Knockout was edited, with Snoop's assessment coming right after each act. However, we were able to learn a little bit about each of the three competitors.

Snoop ultimately chose to award Aliyah the win. This was not the outcome you would have anticipated based on her previous performances this season, but Aliyah fulfilled all of her obligations to stay.

Mary and Georgia's tenure on 'The Voice' has come to an end.

Snoop Dogg saved Aliyah Khaylyn in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Facebook/@snoopdogg/@aliyahkhaylyn)

New episodes of 'The Voice' Season 26 air on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. The next day, new episodes from Season 26 will be available for streaming on Peacock.