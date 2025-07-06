‘The Voice’ singer felt ‘invisible’ after show aired her elimination—but skipped her performance entirely

‘The Voice’ is filmed over a long period, but each episode typically runs for about an hour. To fit everything into that timeslot, some performances are shortened or shown as a montage. Page Mackenzie, who was part of the show’s 27th season, objected to her performance being edited out in every episode. Unfortunately, she was eliminated during the Knockouts, but her performance never aired. It was only her elimination that was highlighted in the episode. Mackenzie was shown hugging Alanna Lynise after their coach, Kelsea Ballerini, declared Alanna the winner of the Knockout.

After the episode aired, the contestant posted a lengthy note on Instagram about her unfair treatment on the show. “My [Knockout] on The Voice ‘aired’ tonight, and I was montaged … again,” she wrote. “This is the 2nd time this has happened & it’s hard not to feel invisible,” Mackenzie added. She further claimed that she wasn’t the only one to have faced that. Many other artists she competed alongside were also edited out of the final episode. “We all come here with something real to give & it deserves more care, more space, and more respect,” she added.

She revealed that during the Knockout round, she was sick and exhausted but still determined to give her best. She gave it everything she had and was proud of her performance, but sadly, it didn’t show. Mackenzie didn’t hesitate to throw shade at the show and wrote, “It’s clear that the show is centered around other things. But for us, it was always the music, connection, and the courage it takes to show up.” She further expressed her anguish towards ‘The Voice’ and the way she was dealt with. “I’m not angry, but I’m disappointed,” she wrote. She urged that all artists on the show deserve respect, and if the platform couldn’t provide that, the viewers should.

She requested her fans to follow and support ‘The Voice’ artists who didn’t get as much support or attention on the show. She explained that the few-second-long montage doesn’t define an artist’s worth; it only limits them. Through the support of the audience, their talents could get the much-deserved recognition. “What a way to stick it to the man & blow these artist[s] up.” She then urged her fans to follow all season 27 contestants because, in the show’s history, none of the artists had gotten enough support after their respective seasons concluded. Mackenzie also gave a shoutout to her coach, Kelsea Ballerini.

“I hope we can sit down for wine soon & catch up. I’m thankful you turned [your chair] for me & I’m thankful for the journey that it brought,” the contestant wrote. ‘The Voice’ is currently gearing up for its 28th season with returning coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and fan ffavorite iall Horan. While the fans are ecstatic about the new llineup,veterans like Adam Levine and John Legend will certainly be missed. ‘The Voice’ season 28 is set to premiere sometime in the fall of 2025.