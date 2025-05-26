Michael Bublé shares blunt warning with ‘The Voice’ winner Adam David: ‘It gets ugly real fast...’

"He's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready," Michael Bublé said.

Michael Bublé is sharing some valuable pieces of advice with 'The Voice' winner Adam David! During the finale of the NBC singing competition that aired on May 20, Carson Daly announced David, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as the winner of the 27th season. David's journey on 'The Voice' was no less than a rollercoaster ride. During his Blind Audition, David got a single-chair turn by none other than Bublé. Eventually, David landed in the Live Finale with the help of the Instant Save option. In the finale, David performed 'You Are So Beautiful' by Joe Cocker and “Hard Fought Hallelujah" by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll.

While having a conversation with NBC Insider after David's victory, Bublé stated that he knew David was the 'real deal' when he heard his voice for the first time during the Blind Auditions. In addition to this, Bublé revealed some reasons why David received support from the fans from the beginning. The two-time winning coach gushed over David and went on to say, "I was just a fan, and I just love good music. It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

When Bublé was asked to share the advice that he gave to David during his journey on 'The Voice, the Canadian singer-songwriter quipped, "I would call him up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club on Tuesday and Wednesday.' Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He’d say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I’m like, ‘Please, stop. Just stop gigging.' But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore. The young acts, they don't do it. There's no place to do it. But he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."

In the same interview, David revealed that he actually began feeling confident in his abilities after he made it to the Top 20 on 'The Voice' Season 27. "There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing. I asked myself, ‘How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?' It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here, I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it," David shared at that time.

Shortly afterward, Bublé offered sage guidance to Adam by saying, "Don't ever learn because that sensitivity and that insecurity is what gives you the opportunity and the ability to connect to an audience. Because of that empathy, because of that sensitivity, that is what people saw in you. Don't lose it. Don't get all cold and callous and feel like you're all that because it gets real ugly real fast."