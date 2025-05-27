'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé reveals encouraging words he told Jadyn Cree after finale criticism

"Jadyn, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you ever allow them to take away your light," Michael Bublé said.

Michael Bublé just bagged his consecutive second win on 'The Voice' after his finalist Adam David was announced as the winner during the finale on Tuesday, May 20. The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker was surely on cloud nine after David won the coveted title. Along with David, Bublé also had another artist from his team in the finals, and it was none other than Jadyn Cree, who finished in fifth place. During part 1 of 'The Voice' Season 27 finale, which aired on May 19, Cree sang 'Come on Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners and 'Lose You to Love Me' by Selena Gomez.

Following her performance, she received heavy criticism online. Then, an X user wrote, "Bro, how did Jadyn Cree make it this far? This is terrible." Another user chimed in, "Michael Bublé, I'm really sorry, but Jadyn Cree CAN'T SING, or maybe it was the song. That song is worse than the first. She's out. So many other singers on #TheVoice are better, like your guy, Adam David; now he can sing. However, her coach, Bublé, was there to support and console her during the stressful time. During an interview with TV Insider, Bublé gushed over Cree and said, "She’s a pop star. A lot of people had negative things to say about her last night, and I called her. I said, ‘Jadyn, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you ever allow them to take away your light.”

Sadly, Cree got the lowest number of votes from the fans of the NBC singing competition, and she became the last-place finalist. However, Cree, who's the daughter of Bryan Olesen, still has a lot to look forward to. After the finale, the young singer took to her Instagram page and stated that she remains grateful for her incredible experience on 'The Voice.' While reflecting on her journey, Cree wrote, "This whole experience has meant the world to me. Thank you to everyone on this show. You all were so kind to me and so encouraging every step of the way. Thank you to all of my friends. I love you dearly, and I'm so glad I met you."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cree also offered a token of thanks to her coach, Bublé, for guiding her through every round on the show. She further added, "Thank you to my coach for continuing to believe in me and always trying to encourage me to believe in myself. Thank you to the amazing band who always brought these fun songs to life. Thank you to my vocal coaches who helped me grow through this whole experience. Thank you to America for voting me into the final 5. Thank you to my family for the constant support through my life. I couldn’t have done this without a whole bunch of amazing people supporting me along the way. Thank so much; I’m forever grateful. :)"

Soon after, Bublé dropped a sweet comment on Cree's Instagram post that read, "Great human! Great artist! Great future ahead! See you on the charts, amiga." During Cree's Blind Audition, both Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini turned their chairs for her. Ultimately, Cree decided to join Team Bublé. Later on, Bublé selected Cree as the winner in her Battle and Knockout round performances. Cree was one of Bublé's top 2 artists in the playoffs, and she eventually secured a spot in the semifinals.