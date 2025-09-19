‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ movie gets release window update, but there’s one disappointing detail

For the past few weeks, the Internet was divided into either Team Conard (Christopher Briney) or Team Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). While Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) did end up with Conrad in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' her story is far from over. The creator of the show, Jenny Han, took fans by surprise with an unexpected announcement of a movie based on the romantic drama. While fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie, Han recently revealed the possible release window of the show, and it looks like they have to wait a little longer.

A photo of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' author Jenny Han (Image Source: Instagram | @jennyhan)

Han confirmed that 'The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie' won't be released in 2026. When asked if it might arrive in 2026 or 2027, she explained, "It's still a little too soon to say… We don't know when it's coming out, but not next year," as per Decider. This means 2027 is the earliest possible release window. A key reason for the delay is that filming hasn't started yet. Han clarified, "We still have to make it," and added that the writing process is underway, saying, "Sarah Kucserka, my co-showrunner, and I have finished a draft. So we're shuffling along."

Notably, Han recently confirmed that 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' story will conclude with an upcoming feature film she is directing and co-writing with Kucserka. "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han said in a statement via Prime Video's press release. "I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Reportedly, the series finale left audiences emotional as Belly finally chose Conrad, cementing their romance after years of back-and-forth between him and Jeremiah, as per ScreenRant. While the ending divided fans, the film offers a chance to deliver a more definitive conclusion. However, the delay also raises questions about scheduling since Tung, Briney, and Casalegno are all juggling new projects, which could further complicate the timeline.