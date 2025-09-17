Will ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ get a season 4? Author’s cheeky comment sparks hope: ‘If the story...’

Ahead of the show finale, writer Jenny Han shares an encouraging update on a potential 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 4

Ahead of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 finale on Wednesday, September 17, Jenny Han is teasing fans about a potential Season 4. Based on the book of the same name by Han, the romantic drama has a dedicated fan base. With season 3 promoted as the final chapter of the show, fans were hit with a wave of bittersweet emotions. However, Han's recent remarks tease a potential season 4, and we have never been this excited.

Photo of author Jenny Han and official poster of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jennyhan)

Despite 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 being the final one, author Han hasn't ruled out a return, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Never say never—I never do." She explained, "If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story of, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell."

Han further shared about her love for the cast, saying, "I love working with all these guys, that's at the core of it. I would always welcome working with them on this or something else. Who knows what the future holds?" She also stressed that any continuation would need to make sense creatively, noting, "Amazon Prime has been very supportive of my vision, and I haven't felt pressure to keep it going just to keep it going. It's all about doing what's best for the story. And you obviously want to give the fans a really satisfying ending."

Notably, the series followed Han's book trilogy, but its success could tempt Prime Video to continue, as the season 3 premiere drew 25 million global viewers in its first week, which was up 40% from season 2 and triple season 1, as per Parade. It's now the most-watched season among women 18–34 and the fifth-most-watched returning season on Prime Video.