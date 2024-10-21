'The Penguin’ drags Gotham into the viral social media era in stunning lesson for 'The Joker: Folie a Deux'

TikTok officially arrives in Gotham City and fans weren't ready for this Gen-Z twist

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 'Batman' universe keeps getting brutal and darker with each episode of 'The Penguin'. The HBO series starring Colin Farrell as Oz aka Penguin, has quickly become a fan favorite, thanks to its chilling performances and a well-crafted plotline with subtle nods to DC Comics.

The show is certainly exceeding our expectations, but one unexpected twist in 'The Penguin' Episode 5 has left fans buzzing, sparking a frenzy on social media. The HBO series has brought TikTok into the fictional Gotham City of the 'Batman' universe, and the reactions from fans are too entertaining to miss.

TikTok arrives in 'Batman' universe

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, is introduced in 'The Penguin' Episode 5, and it plays a surprising role in a major plot twist. Oz wants to take out the Maronis, and that's where TikTok proves to be surprisingly handy.

After Maroni's son posts his location on TikTok Live, Oz kidnaps him and then calls the family to set up the drop. “This stupid m*therf*****r’s just begging to be got,” he says. We didn't get enough chance to catch a glimpse of what Oz generally watches on TikTok when he isn't killing or betraying people. The episode had a lot to cover and Oz was in a hurry to take out his enemies.

TikTok and Batman - Fans know how to have fun!

Fans certainly couldn't keep calm as they noticed TikTok being used in 'The Penguin. One fan said, "I f*****g lost it when he pulled up TikTok lmao." Another added, "It’s official, TikTok canonically exists in The Batman universe." Poking fun at it, a fan on Reddit wrote, "When the riddler escapes I hope he gets on tik tok live immediately."

"I wonder if that universe’s TikTok also has Batman in sigma edits lol," reads another funny comment. Since Batman won’t be appearing in 'The Penguin,' as confirmed by the creators, a fan joked, "So that’s why Batman hasn’t appeared in the show, it’s cos he’s learning TikTok dances."

Well, TikTok wasn't something we had expected in Gotham even in our wildest dreams but now when we are at it, we can't help imagining Batman scrolling through his feed.

'The Penguin' Episode 5 is now available to stream on Max

