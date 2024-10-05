The show may be called ‘The Penguin’, but Sofia's scars reveal the true hero

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Colin Farrell may be the lead star of 'The Penguin' but Cristin Milioti steals the spotlight whenever she appears on screen. Milioto plays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone. She is a psychopathic serial killer recently released from Arkham Asylum, intent on taking over her father's empire before anyone else can.

Sofia has a strong, frightening presence that makes her Oz's biggest enemy. Unlike Alberto, whom he killed unexpectedly, Oz can't dispose of Sofia as easily. Infamously known as The Hangman, she is scary, but there are times when you feel pity for her. She is a tortured soul, and Alberto's murder has further pushed her into isolation. In 'The Penguin' Episode 2, we see her waking up from a nightmare. While the episode strongly suggests how she feels lonely among the pack of wolves wanting to rise to power, her scars get our attention.

What's the history behind Sofia Falcone's scars in 'The Penguin'?

Sofia's scars aren't random, but instead, they tell a story. The first full reveal of Sofia's scars happens after she wakes up from a nightmare. She’s depicted sleeping in a closet, a poignant callback to her hypnotic therapy session at the beginning of the episode, where she expressed feeling unsafe because she was 'home.' We also catch brief glimpses of the scars when she awakens from hypnosis.

Her scars are a result of her time at the asylum. In 'The Penguin' Episode 1, she revealed that every patient, including herself, was made to strip naked every morning. These scars may have been inflicted by others or could stem from self-harm resulting from her trauma.

Sofia initially tries to hide her scars with scarves, knowing that people wouldn't be able to look her beyond her scars. However, the trauma has been suffocating her, which is why she feels the need to see her therapist.

Sofia Falcone is Oz's biggest enemy in 'The Penguin'

Her scars don’t reflect battles with the outside world; instead, they symbolize the struggle within herself and the deep trauma she carries. One should not underestimate her because of her pretty face; she is the toughest and deadliest villain Oz could face. "I think it is important to know that (Sofia) is a person with a lot of trauma. And also just that – she's still a threat to (Oz)," Craig Zobel, executive producer of 'The Penguin', described Sofia during a chat with Cinema Blend.

She can see through the lies of other people and the way she notices other people's psyche is bewildering. I mean, she was right to suspect Oz as Alebrto's killer and she was also right that someone was snitching on them. While others may underestimate him, Sofia knows exactly what Oz is capable of. Unlike any other Falcone who can be easily manipulated, she is the craziest and most dangerous of them all, and Oz is fully aware of it. He is watching his every step, knowing that one wrong move could lead him into Sofia's claws right away.

Just as she carries her physical scars, she also bears the emotional wounds from Alberto's murder. She certainly won’t let go of them easily until she seeks revenge. It's only a matter of time until Oz's deep secret comes out in the open and Sofia's madness unleashes upon him.

