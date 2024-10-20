'The Penguin' might be TV’s funniest show on right now, and not in a ridiculous 'The Bear' way

Even with its dark setting and plot, 'The Penguin' manages to put a smile on the audiences's faces

GOTHAM CITY: HBO Max’s 'The Penguin' may be set in the dark and gritty world of Gotham, but what might surprise you is how laugh-out-loud funny it is. While it delivers on the expected crime drama elements, it’s the disarmingly hilarious moments, often courtesy of Colin Farrell's Penguin (Oz Cobb), that take it to another level. These flashes of humor are so quick and sharp that you could miss them if you blink, yet they offer much-needed levity in an otherwise tense show.

Through its fast-paced dialogue and absurd situations, 'The Penguin' manages to balance the intensity of Gotham’s underworld with genuinely funny moments, making it unexpectedly entertaining beyond just its mobster plotlines.

Colin Farrell's incredible performance as The Penguin will make you laugh your guts out

Colin Farrell in a still from 'The Penguin' Episode 3 (@hbo)

At the heart of the humor is Colin Farrell's transformation into Oz Cobb. Unrecognizable in his role, Farrell embodies the Penguin with a mix of menace and wit. A prime example of this comes when Oz, confused by a chemist’s scientific jargon, snaps, "What the f**k you say to me?" It’s the kind of scene that feels like something out of a gangster movie, yet Farrell’s delivery makes it impossible not to laugh. His timing is impeccable, adding layers to the character while keeping the audience entertained.

Oz’s interactions with Sofia are also a treat too. When she walks into his apartment and finds his tacky electric fireplace, she simply says, “Tacky.” This breaks the tension and adds a funny moment that feels genuine. The way Sofia reacts and how Oz responds keep viewers laughing and make the characters feel relatable, even in a dangerous setting.

There's plenty of humor in 'The Penguin' amid all the chaos

'The Penguin' Episode 1 aired on HBO on September 19 (@dcstudios)

Even though 'The Penguin' has plenty of serious drama, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The writers have a great sense of timing, adding humor to even the most intense scenes. One funny moment occurs when a rival gang leader questions Oz's loyalty. Oz cleverly replies, “What are you, reading books or somethin’?” This kind of absurdity adds both humor and excitement to the situation. Another hilarious scene happens when Vic, trying to save Oz, accidentally splits a gunman in half with Oz’s plum-colored Maserati. Just when it seems like Oz is in big trouble, the humor kicks in, and they speed away from the chaos. This blend of funny moments and clever dialogue keeps you laughing while still pulling you into the story.

Overall, 'The Penguin' isn’t just a crime drama; it’s a clever, dark comedy that gets everything just right. The balance between laughs and serious moments keeps viewers hooked, making it one of the funniest shows on TV. As each episode goes by, you find yourself cheering for Oz and his crew—not just for their thrilling adventures, but because you can’t help but laugh at the mess they create. With its unique spin on 'The Batman' universe, 'The Penguin' stands out as a show that offers both excitement and comedy in equal measure.

'The Penguin' trailer