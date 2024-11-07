‘The Masked Singer’ surprises with Group B exit no one saw coming

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a surprising twist in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group B Finals, had to bid farewell to one of the competition's fastest-rising fan favorites: Bluebell. Soulful Bluebell took to the stage one last time for a fun, high-energy performance of 'Do You Love Me' by The Contours. With her vibrant personality and the retro charm of the '60s, she had everyone in the room dancing. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep her in the game.

Bluebell's clue package told the story of someone who had overcome obstacles to rediscover their creativity. A series of playful hints pointed to her Australian roots, including a torn carnival ticket and a Vegemite sandwich—clues that sparked plenty of speculation and curiosity among the judges. From Naomi Watts to Kylie Minogue, the big reveal left viewers both shocked and delighted when it was uncovered that Bluebell was, in fact, Natalie Imbruglia. Though Bluebell isn’t moving forward, her exit was one of those poignant moments of the season that left more than a few viewers teary-eyed, filled with a mix of nostalgia and respect for everything she overcame throughout the show.

Natalie Imbruglia aka Bluebell Mask won ‘The Masked Singer’ in the UK

Natalie Imbruglia, best known for her hit single 'Torn,' has more history with 'The Masked Singer' than just appearing on Season 12 of the US version. She also competed and won 'The Masked Singer UK' as the character 'Panda.' During that season, she managed to impress viewers with each of her performances while keeping her identity completely secret until the very end, captivating both fans and the panel.

Natalie's performances as Panda on 'The Masked Singer UK' highlighted her range and imagination, from comic costumes to emotionally charged song choices, which kept everyone guessing. Her ability to change and morph her voice, adapting to different styles, made her a formidable contender, keeping both the panel and the fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, she was unmasked to be the champion, leaving many fans shocked, having never guessed it was her behind the costume all along.

Having participated in both versions of the show, fans from around the world were able to rediscover her talent and be reminded of the qualities that make her such a beloved artist.

Who is the Group A finalist on ‘The Masked Singer’?

One of the biggest plot twists this season on 'The Masked Singer' came during the Group A Finals, when the winner, Buffalo, turned out to be not a solo singer, but a trio of performers—who then advanced to the next round. Competing against weird and wonderful characters such as Leaf Sheep, Showbird, Woodpecker, and Ship, Buffalo captivated the audience with harmonized vocals and seamless synergy.

Buffalo's performances in Group A showcased not just one voice, but three voices blending in perfect harmony. This teamwork added a whole new layer to the guessing game, leaving both fans and judges stunned, as they had assumed Buffalo was a solo performer all along. With Buffalo advancing to the next stage, they are now one step closer to claiming the season’s crown.



When are Group C masks performing on ‘The Masked Singer’?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group C takes the stage on Friday, November 13, for a special theme night titled 'Who Are You Fest Night.' For this special night, contestants will perform songs from iconic music festivals, each bringing their flair to the stage.

'The Masked Singer' typically separates its contestants into three groups at the beginning of the season: Group A, Group B, and Group C. Each group has its episode to perform before the eliminations begin, allowing the audience to experience the style and talent of each contestant before the competition intensifies.



Group C would comprise Sherlock Hound, Royal Knight, Strawberry Shortcake, Ice King, and Macaron, each sporting elaborate costume pieces and unique voices that are sure to amaze both the judges and the audience. With this line-up, fans can expect a night full of mystery, fun costumes, and unforgettable performances.

'The Masked Singer' airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on FOX.