'The Masked Singer’ Season 12: NFL legend revealed as Leaf Sheep Mask in FOX’s first unmasking

NFL legend John Elway, as Leaf Sheep, delivered a performance that fell a bit flat compared to his athletic prowess on 'The Masked Singer’ Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The big reveal of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 premiere was NFL legend John Elway as the quirky, fun Leaf Sheep. This two-time Super Bowl champion sent shockwaves through the audience and judges when he revealed his identity at the end of the episode, marking the season's first unmasking.

The star quarterback for the Denver Broncos, John Elway, may not have had the strongest singing voice, but he gave it his all on stage, performing 'I Like It, I Love It' by Tim McGraw. His actual vocals didn’t earn him many points with the audience either. As expected, the performance was far from perfect, but Elway seemed to have a great time, and the playful costume added to the surprise factor. The judges threw out various names, including Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Billy Bob Thornton, until Ken Jeong made the correct guess: Leaf Sheep was John Elway. Surprised fans witnessed an iconic sports star stepping out of his comfort zone to have fun on 'The Masked Singer'. Elway's reveal made for a memorable start to Season 12, reminding everyone that behind the mask, anything is possible!

Here’s why ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Leaf Sheep’s unmasking was unexpected yet deserving

The unmasking of Leaf Sheep on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 was both unexpected and well-deserved. From the moment this sheep took to the stage to sing Tim McGraw's "I Like It, I Love It," it was clear that singing wasn't his forte. Leaf Sheep was off-key for most of his performance, resulting in a rather jarring sound. While he put in plenty of effort and energy, the vocal delivery fell short.

To put it briefly, it was painfully evident that this performer wasn’t classically trained. While the fun costume and entertaining presence somewhat masked the shortcomings, it was clear he struggled to meet the musical demands of the competition. The panelists and audience enjoyed the playful nature of the performance, but vocally, it didn’t measure up to the other contestants.

As a result, when it came time for the first elimination, Leaf Sheep was the obvious choice. Although Elway is a legend in the football world, his singing fell a bit flat compared to his athletic prowess, making the unmasking both surprising and entirely deserved.

'The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Group A might struggle to keep up with other groups

The Season 12 premiere of 'The Masked Singer' introduced Group A on stage, but several of the vocalists struggled, leaving doubt about how they could compete with other groups that will appear throughout the season. While Ship wowed the audience with their strong vocals, not all contestants in the group delivered the same level of performance.

Woodpecker was a fun and energetic performer, but he struggled to stay on key throughout the song. Similarly, Buffalo was entertaining, but as one of the more challenging performances, Leaf Sheep struggled with pitch and high notes, which ultimately led to an early elimination. John Elway, an NFL living legend revealed to be Leaf Sheep, just didn’t seem comfortable in the role of a singer. Overall, Group A delivered fun performances, but the vocals were lacking, which may hinder their competitiveness against other groups as the season progresses.

When will Group A return again on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12?

Group A returns with a vengeance on the 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 episode 'Footloose Night.' The episode's performances will celebrate the theme by drawing inspiration from the movie Footloose, its soundtrack, dances, and the spirit of letting loose on the dance floor. It promises to be a night filled with exciting and fun performances, as Group A members bring their best to avoid elimination. After those performances, with a few singers off-pitch, the stakes will be even higher as they aim to compete for a second time in Season 12.