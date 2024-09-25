'The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoilers: Is China Anne McClain under Woodpecker mask? Singer’s vocals spark fan theories

China McClain was fan's first guess after the teaser dropped on 'The Masked Singer'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans speculate that China Anne McClain is the performer behind Woodpecker on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. This belief arose after Woodpecker delivered powerful vocal performances, leading many to think the voice resembled McClain's. Viewers noticed similarities in the singing technique and style, reinforcing their suspicions that she could be the one. Besides, several clues presented on the show hint that she has a history with Disney, where McClain established her career.

McClain has been known for her different works related to Disney, which added to the usual pattern when the show featured a face quite familiar to the world of entertainment. Things really got exciting when Woodpecker sang "Holding Out for a Hero," in the teaser, which started the conversations about possible connections to superhero themes, further tying back to McClain's involvement in entertainment featuring such elements. Overall, the combination of vocal similarities, the Disney connection, and thematic clues have made China Anne McClain a popular pick within fans' guesses about who Woodpecker might be.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12: Clues for Woodpecker

On Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', Woodpecker has given a few clues to work with. Dressed as a glamorous supermodel in this striking black and red feather outfit, she could be from the world of fashion or entertainment. Her song choice, "Holding Out for a Hero," showcases stellar vocals, and some feel that she must be a famous singer. Further, there was a hint of a Disney connection that might point to a former Disney Channel star, as evidenced by the playful nature of her costume and performance.

She was a Pileated woodpecker, an over-the-top costume totally decked out in black and red feathers. It was designed to look like a supermodel full of glamour and with a dramatic silhouette. The Woodpecker also sported some fashionable-looking wood boots that really completed her theme. Of course, this flashy appearance speaks volumes about her character!

China guessed to be under the mask (Instagram/@chinamcclain)

Why did China Anne McClain leave ‘Black Lightening’?

China Anne McClain left 'Black Lightning' for a couple of reasons, most having to do with her own personal and professional development. In wanting to move into new endeavors after playing the character Jennifer Pierce, aka Lightning, for four seasons, China knew it was time to continue on from this place. She had mentioned how she wanted to play other characters and be part of different projects that would stretch her as an actress.



She also said that she'd wish to spend much more time with her music career and other creative projects aside from acting. This allowed her to do so, and it gave her character a somewhat decent ending within the show in itself. It makes China seem ambitious to evolve as an artist and take up new challenges in her career.