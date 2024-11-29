‘The Masked Singer’: Royal Knight’s identity revealed during Thanksgiving special episode

Royal Knight featured on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 was country singer Jana Kramer

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Episode 9 titled 'Group C Finals: A Peanuts Thanksgiving' featured the unmasking of the Royal Knight and Sherlock Hound. During the Thanksgiving special episode which aired on Thursday, November 28, Royal Knight flaunted her beautiful vocals by performing 'Holiday' by Madonna. Royal Knight's final clue revealed that she was a best-selling author. Soon after, the judges made their guesses. Ken Jeong named Kelly Ripa, and Rita Ora predicted Anna Faris, while Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Jana Kramer and Robin Thicke thought it was Busy Philipps.

In the end, Jenny made the correct guess. It was revealed 'One Tree Hill' actress and renowned country singer, Jana Kramer who was disguised under the Royal Knight mask on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. For those of you unversed, Jana's best-selling book is 'The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come' which was published in 2023. Along with this, she also served as a co-author for another book named 'The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice.'

Jana Kramer reveals she had the 'best time' on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

After the episode aired, Jana Kramer took to her Instagram page and spilled the beans on her journey on the Fox singing competition 'The Masked Singer.' She shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram account.

"This was a tough secret to keep. I had the absolute best time doing the @maskedsingerfox … and I loved getting all the messages the last few weeks in my DMs with y’all saying you knew it was me. I couldn’t say anything at the time but now that I’m off the show, thank you for the messages and the love !!!!! I appreciate y’all so much ♥️," she captioned the post.

Who made it to 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 quarterfinals?

During the ninth episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, the fans of the beloved singing program also witnessed the elimination of Sherlock Hound who was none other than the former baseball player Bronson Arroyo.

In the quarterfinals of the show scheduled to air on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the viewers will get to see Strawberry Shortcake going head-to-head against Buffalo, Goo, and Wasp. In the upcoming episode, all four finalists will battle it out for a spot in the finals.

'The Masked Singer' airs every Wednesday at 8 PM on Fox.