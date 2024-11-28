'The Masked Singer' spoiler: Major leak reveals who will be eliminated on Thanksgiving night

Group C contestants, Sherlock Hound, Strawberry Shortcake, and Royal Knight will face off during 'The Masker Singer' Thanksgiving special episode

A massive leak on Reddit confirms that Sherlock Hound will be voted off Group C during 'The Masked Singer' Thanksgiving special episode. As usual, the image from the leak showed him mid-performance, but notably, it didn't reveal who was behind the costume. The leak also provided a glimpse at the night's theme.

While the identity of Sherlock Hound remains under wraps, there appears to be no update about which other contestant will go home on Thanksgiving night.

Billy Ray Cyrus rumored to be under 'Sherlock Hound' mask

Fans of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 have speculated that Grammy-winning country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus could be hiding behind the Sherlock Hound mask. Group C's Sherlock Hound is a Basset Hound detective, complete with a brown trench coat, deerstalker hat, and magnifying glass, all nods to the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. This playful costume has created much talk among viewers, with many saying that all the clues point toward Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus is a country singer who shot to fame with his chart-topping single 'Achy Breaky Heart' in the 1990s. The song was a national cultural phenomenon. With more than two decades of career development, he furthered his musical style into various genres, winning numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

Sherlock Hound on 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

Thanksgiving night will be double elimination on 'The Masked Singer'

On Thanksgiving night, 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 will witness a dramatic Group C finale as Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, and Sherlock Hound clash for one slot in the quarter-finals. The stakes are high as two contestants will go home.

Strawberry Shortcake is the top contender for going to the next round thanks to her charming voice and the energetic character she portrays. But there's always that gamble with the celebrities' unpredictable singing skills that surprises may arise. The episode airs on Thursday, November 28 at 8 p, ET/PT on FOX.