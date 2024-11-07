‘The Masked Singer’ pulls out a never-before-seen lifeline for one contestant

The most anticipated 'Ding Dong Keep It On' was finally used in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the Wednesday, November 6 episode of 'The Masked Singer', viewers were treated to one of the most shocking plot twists of the season, leaving both the audience and panelists in disbelief. During the Group B Finals, the show introduced a crazy, never-before-seen lifeline that saved a contestant from elimination at the very last minute. In this '60s-themed episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ three contenders—Goo, Wasp, and Bluebell—competed for a chance to stay in the game.

Eventually, Bluebell lost the audience vote and was unmasked, revealing her real identity as singer Natalie Imbruglia. The real shock came later, though, when Goo and Wasp faced off in a Battle Royale, each performing 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine.' The panel declared Wasp the winner of Group B, which means Goo should have been eliminated. However, just as Goo was about to unmask himself, Jenny McCarthy hit the show's new 'Ding Dong Keep It On' Bell feature, a lifeline that saves contestants once per season. It was an unexpected move that kept Goo in the competition, moving into the quarterfinals—a rare reprieve that has never happened this late in the game. The shocking save had everyone buzzing, taking the season to a whole new level, with Goo earning another chance to perform in the future. This unprecedented twist has set a new bar for 'The Masked Singer': anything goes this season.

Natalia Imbruglia as ‘Bluebell’ lost Group B despite winning ‘The Masked Singer’ UK

Natalie Imbruglia, known as 'Bluebell' on this season of 'The Masked Singer', had an unfortunate elimination especially since she had previously competed on 'The Masked Singer' UK and made it far into the competition. However, despite her charm and experience, she was unable to garner enough votes to make it through to the Group B Finals.

Bluebell delivered a fun and lively performance of 'Do You Love Me' by The Contours. Despite her strong stage presence, her vocals didn't quite match up to some of the other competitors. Her clue package had suggested a star who had experienced a creative block, only to find inspiration after becoming a mother. The panel had speculated that she could be someone like Naomi Watts, Kylie Minogue, or Rose Byrne.

Natalia Imbruglia as ‘Bluebell’ eliminated from ‘The Masked Singer’ (@fox)

How many times has ‘Ding Dong’ the Bell used this season on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The 'Ding Dong Keep It On' bell has been used once so far in Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer'. This twist allows a contestant to remain in the competition despite receiving the lowest number of votes, as seen during the Group B Finals when it saved Goo from elimination. It allows contestants an unexpected second chance in the show.

The 'Ding Dong Keep It On' bell has been used once so far in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (@fox)

When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 grand finale?

The grand finale of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is set to air on December 4, 2024, according to The Futon Critic. The finale will reveal the identity of the winner who will receive the coveted Golden Mask trophy.



The season features a variety of themed episodes and exciting performances leading up to the finale. Finalists from all groups will be seen vying for the Golden Mask in the finale, with this season's biggest twists making it more anticipated for the fans. Make sure to tune in for the big reveal!

The grand finale of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 is set to air on December 4, 2024 (@fox)

'The Masked Singer' airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm on Fox, with streaming available on Hulu.