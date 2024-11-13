'The Golden Bachelorette’ star Mark Anderson subtly confirms bombshell romance in new video

'The Golden Bachelorette’ star Mark Anderson was previously married to Denise Anderson

Love is in the air for 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson! Recently, the 'One Tree Hill' alum Barbara Alyn Woods took to her TikTok page and shared a dancing video of her and her rumored beau Mark.

“IN GOOD COMPANY,” she wrote in the caption of the clip. In the video posted on Barbara's TikTok account, the two lovebirds, 62 and 57, can be seen dancing together in front of a festive Christmas tree adorned with bright lights.

The TikTok featured Barbara smiling at the camera meanwhile adjusting the angle to capture the pair's synchronized moves. The couple mirrored each other's actions, leaning together before wrapping up their dance performance with a warm bear hug.

Shortly afterward, Mark's daughter, Kelsey Anderson, the winner of 'The Bachelor' Season 28 gave her approval to the pair in the comments section by simply writing, "AWE.”

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson shares a warm embrace with Barbara Alyn Woods (TikTok/@barbiealynwoods)

When did Mark Anderson spark dating rumors with Barbara Alyn Woods?

The romance rumors of Mark Anderson and Barbara Alyn Woods began swirling in the air after the two were snapped together at a Halloween party last month. On October 27, Barbara shared a snap of the pair from the costume party on her Instagram page.

"When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby," she captioned the snap. For Halloween, Mark transformed into Prince Charming, meanwhile, Barbara dressed up as Cinderella. Barbara's daughter Natalie Alyn Lind who was dressed as Grogu from 'The Mandalorian' joined the pair for the picture.

Soon after, the fans of 'The Golden Bachelorette' and 'One Tree Hill' began gushing over the pair in the comments section. One social media user wrote, "I'm for sure freaking out over this duo!!!!." Another user chimed in, "Ohhhh wow didn't have this on the bingo card but I like it!!." Followed by a third fan who penned, "My 2 fave worlds collide omg."

Why was Mark Anderson eliminated from 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Mark Anderson was one of the many suitors competing for Joan Vassos's heart in 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Throughout his appearance on the ABC dating show, Mark often reminisced about his late wife Denise Anderson.

During the fifth episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Joan sent Mark home as she knew he wasn't ready for marriage. For the unversed, Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert are Joan's remaining two suitors.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson had an instant spark (YouTube/BachelorNation)

'The Golden Bachelorette' Finale airs on November 13 at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

