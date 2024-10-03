The Golden Bachelorette stars slam 'cheap' show as old-age problems began to strike

According to Reality Steve, the leading star of 'The Golden Bachelorette' earns a staggering fee of $100,000

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: Joan Vassos's suitors continue to face sleeping problems in the luxurious mansion on the ABC's popular dating show. During the third episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', contestants Charles Ling and Gary Levingston took it upon themselves to address the sleep issues affecting the cast member.

“Guys are snoring, they’re getting up to go pee,” Gary shared in a confessional. Meanwhile, Charles stated that he would do everything possible to resolve the sleeping issues. "We need to sleep well with sweet dreams for Joan. I’m going to fix the snoring, sleeping problem for all of us here," Charles, a fan-favorite adoringly shared in a private confessional. The episode showcased the duo paying a visit to a nearby pharmacy to pick up a few items. “Charles, you get to finally get these guys something to help them sleep,” Gary said, to which Charles replied, "There are quite a few, they have troubles.” As of now, the exact budget for 'The Golden Bachelorette' has not been revealed publicly. However, Reality Steve has disclosed that the fee for the leading star of the dating show is a staggering $100,000.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Charles Ling and Gary Levingston visit a nearby drugstore (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Charles Ling and Gary Levingston spend money on eye masks and onesies

In the most recent episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Charles and Gary picked up earplugs and Melatonin from the drugstore. In addition to these items, they also bought cute animal-themed onesies and eye masks. As soon as they arrived back at the Bachelor mansion, the other contestants were thrilled after seeing the night-time supplies.

Talking about the earplugs, Chock Chapple said, “I’ll split those." Another contestant, Gregg Lassen, didn't waste any time and put on a blue eye mask with eyelashes on his face. Meanwhile, Kelsey Anderson's father Mark Anderson donned a shark onesie and danced his heart out. “Hope you sleep better tonight,” Charles told his fellow contestants, who expressed their gratitude to him and Gary.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Charles Ling and Gary Levingston buy eye masks and onesies (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' cast has strange sleeping arrangements

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestants have openly discussed the sleeping arrangements on the ABC dating show, revealing that their sleeping situation is less than ideal. Many of the cast members competing for Joan Vassos's heart are currently in their late 50s, 60s, and even 70s, and are expected to sleep in bunk beds on the show.

The choice of sleeping accommodations on 'The Golden Bachelorette' is simply horrible. Imagine, climbing up and down from a top bunk in your seventies—it's nothing short of a nightmare. The show's producers should provide better sleeping arrangements for the cast, allowing them to focus on building connections and romance instead of dealing with sleep issues.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestants have openly discussed the sleeping arrangements on the ABC dating show (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.