Why did Taylor Dayne and Jordan Heller split? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star went on a date with singer five years ago

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Jordan Heller took iconic singer Taylor Dayne on a date around five years ago

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: In the second episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', aired on September 25, fans were delighted to see two amazing guests, Taylor Dayne and Loni Love.

Iconic musician Taylor serenaded the viewers of the ABC dating show with her smashing hit debut single 'Tell It to My Heart.' All the contestants were in complete awe of Taylor's vocals and couldn't stop cheering for her as she performed.

During the episode, Jordan Heller one of the suitors told Joan Vassos that he and Taylor had a little romantic history together. While chatting with Joan, Jordan disclosed that he went on a date with Taylor around five years ago. However, Jordan didn't reveal the exact reason behind their split on national television. It seems like he wanted to keep the details of their relationship to himself.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jordan Heller is a father of 3 girls

Talking about the personal life of Jordan Heller who is vying for Joan's heart at the moment, he is a proud girl dad. Every now and then, he doesn't miss the chance to rave over his three daughters on his Instagram page.

In most of his Instagram posts, Jordan can be seen beaming with happiness while posing alongside his beautiful daughters. Jordan lovingly calls his girls "usual suspects", "The A team" and "my people," in his social media posts.

Is Taylor Dayne married?

The 'Love Will Lead You Back to Life' hitmaker Taylor Dayne has not walked down the aisle yet. It seems like she doesn't believe in the idea of marriage. However, she is a devoted mother to her two children, twins Astaria and Levi, whom she welcomed via a surrogate in 2003.

Taylor is a big advocate for same-sex marriage and in 2014, she shared that she sees the LGBTQ community as her biggest fan base. In August 2022, she participated in the second season of 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' using the drag name Electric Owl.

