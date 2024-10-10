‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Guy Gansert's ex-girlfriend makes serious allegations against him

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert has found himself in hot waters! Guy is facing backlash due to the domestic violence allegations pressed against him by an ex-girlfriend. His former partner filed for a restraining order against him nearly three years ago in October 2021, according to The US Sun.

As per the court documents obtained by the media outlet, Guy's ex filed for a "protection order against domestic violence" after a bad encounter with him. Speaking of the incident, she stated that once she was leaving a gym with her female friend and Guy placed an object under her car tire and tried to attack her verbally.

"He motioned like he was going to shoot me with his hand shaped like a pistol," she claimed. Guy's ex also mentioned that her female friend who had her head down didn't catch a glimpse of his threatening physical gesture.

Instead of reaching out to the cops, she decided to get a restraining order against him lasting up to 45 days. In the documents, she referred to Guy as "extremely unstable" and revealed that he suffers from sleep deprivation. She also claimed, "He said he took Ambien at 4 a.m and 'also said he took 10 pills" to cure insomnia.

The ex informed the court that she had a full record of text messages from three months to the October 2021 incident which showcased a shift in his tone from attempts to reconcile to anger. "If needed, I can provide text messages and a video of adverse party trespassing on my property when he was aware I was not home," she said.

Ultimately, Guy and his ex came to a "no-contact agreement" before a hearing for a protective order that took place on November 3, 2021. The next month, both of them asked for protective order records in an emergency motion. At the moment, the real identity of his ex-girlfriend has not been revealed.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert feels legal exchanges could 'harm him and his loved ones'

Right now, Guy Gansert is one of the suitors vying for Joan Vassos's heart on the ABC dating show 'The Golden Bachelorette.' In the court documents, Guy stated that he had competed on the ABC dating show during July and August this year, which aligns with the filming of the program.

Guy emphasized that his involvement in the show was unexpected and previously bound by a non-disclosure agreement. Guy expressed in the legal papers that he was worried that the legal exchanges could lead to "unnecessary exposure, harassment, embarrassment, and potentially personal harm to him and his loved ones."

How far does Guy Gansert go on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

According to the spoilers provided by the popular reality TV blogger Reality Steve, Guy Gansert, a 66-year-old emergency room doctor, hailing from Reno, Nevada will be the last man standing at the end of 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

Joan Vassos has reportedly handed her final rose to Guy. As of now, it remains unclear whether they become engaged by the end of the show. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how their love story develops.

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.