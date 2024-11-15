'The Golden Bachelorette': Here's the jaw-dropping price of Joan Vassos's stunning engagement ring

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star’Joan Vassos stunning engagement ring costs a whopping $80k

Joan Vassos is in her fiancee era right now! The leading lady of 'The Golden Bachelorette' got engaged to Chock Chapple during the finale of the ABC dating show, which aired on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The season finale featured Chock proposing to Joan with a stunning four-carat engagement ring. In the end, Joan decided to say 'yes' to Chock's beautiful proposal. For the unversed, Joan's engagement ring was custom-designed by Neil Lane. According to a report by Daily Mail, the gorgeous sparkler costs somewhat around $80k.

According to reports from a media outlet, Joan's exquisite engagement ring features a "large emerald-cut center stone with two generous tapered diamond baguettes on each side." The center stone is surrounded by nearly 56 round brilliant-cut diamonds. On the other hand, when it comes to the weight of Joan's sparkling ring, it boasts an impressive 4 carats. We have to say, that Neil, the renowned jewelry designer, did an incredible job designing Joan's engagement ring.

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos's engagement ring costs $80k (Instagram/@neillanecouture)

Neil Lane designed a 'classic ring' for 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos

In an interview with People magazine, Neil Lane spilled the beans on Joan Vassos's engagement ring, saying, "To celebrate their shared future, I knew exactly the ring design that would perfectly symbolize Joan and Chock’s undeniable connection."

During the process of making the engagement ring, celebrity jeweler Neil Lane kept a few things in mind about Joan including her "elegance", "integrity" and "sophistication". He was in awe of Joan's qualities when he first met her before her appearance on 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

For those unaware, let us tell you, Joan was previously seen on Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor.' Throughout the show, she showcased her strength and she surprised the viewers by leaving the show early on due to a family-related matter.

"I wanted to make a ring that was really classic," Neil told the media outlet. Along with this, he also mentioned that he didn't want the ring to be crowded with many diamonds. For Joan's ring, he also drew some inspiration from the 1920s Art Deco period.

Neil Lane designed a 'classic ring' for 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (Instagram/@neillanecouture)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple was besotted with Joan Vassos's ring

Chock Chapple, best known for his appearance on 'The Golden Bachelorette', was completely smitten with the design of Joan Vassos's engagement ring. Speaking of Chock's reaction to the ring, Neil said, “He looked at the ring, he thought of her."

Neil further added, "It was just one of those things that was kismet. I think he understood the vibrations and the energy that went into that ring." Soon after, Neil gave his best wishes to the newly engaged couple as they embarked on a new journey together.

“This ring’s show-stopping beauty perfectly encapsulates Joan’s journey as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette and I wish her and Chock nothing but the best as they move into the next phase of their relationship together," he continued.