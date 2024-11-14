'The Golden Bachelorette' finale: Guy Gansert should count himself lucky as Joan Vassos chases an NYC apartment

Guy Gansert loses the race as Chock Chapple swoops in with a last-moment NYC apartment promise to The Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos

Joan Vassos began The Golden Bachelorette's finale on Wednesday, November 13 in tears, and she remained emotional throughout the episode. In a surprising turn of events, the 61-year-old lead bid farewell to Guy Gansert, the 66-year-old Reno, Nevada emergency room physician, before proposal day, after Bachelor Nation witnessed her present one of her last two suitors to her family.

After watching the Golden Bachelor alumna Joan open her heart to 24 seasoned bachelors, Bachelor Nation finally found out how her second quest for late-life love ended on Wednesday night, the conclusion of 'The Golden Bachelorette's premiere season.

Joan Vassos fails to extend courtesy to Guy Gansert with one final date

In the final scene, Joan, the school administrator, faced the difficult choice between Guy, an ER physician, and Chock Chapple, an insurance executive. When Joan and her family met Chock, Joan's tears stopped, and he kissed her right away to show everyone how serious he was.

The date was 'a perfect day,' according to Chock. Joan was so moved by her family’s introduction to Chock that she felt compelled to make the final decision before The Final Rose, telling the camera that she had discovered love and had to break up with Guy. The reality star pulled him aside to talk about her feelings. “I felt so good today. I fell in love with you. I was ready to let it all out,” Guy told Joan. “It’s not what I was expecting at all.”

Did 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple coax Joan Vassos into making a hasty decision?

After Chock's family visit was deemed a success, the two embarked on their final one-on-one date. Chock admitted to the cameras that his greatest fear was rejection. Chock, however, promised to risk everything to tell Joan how he truly felt. Chock handed her a letter promising to love and protect her for the rest of her life after Joan reassured him that she felt happy about their relationship.

As a symbol of his dedication and his promise to build a future together in New York City, Chock also gave her a keychain. Joan said the gesture took her breath away, leaving her overwhelmed—in the best possible way. After telling her that he wanted to marry her and live out the rest of his days with her, Chock finally confessed his love for her.

Joan held back from responding, as she had made a personal promise to herself to reserve those words for just one man after the journey. Chock was disappointed by her silence and expected an answer. He seemed to be bold, but he informed the cameras that if she hadn't told him what she wanted before a proposal, there would have been serious issues.

In that brief moment, Chock seemed to think, "There's me and my NYC apartment. But wait, there's more! If you say yes now..." Guy revealed to the cameras that he had fallen in love with Joan and planned to pop the question before his visit. Joan braved the rain to meet him, but something about the atmosphere felt off— and it wasn’t just the weather.

Joan told the cameras that she couldn’t stop thinking about her date with Chock and knew she had to end her relationship with Guy before she caused him any more hurt. It would be a huge understatement to say that Guy was taken by surprise by the news.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert lost his love to a swanky NYC apartment

The pair told Us Weekly that they are going to New York City together after reaffirming their relationship during the After the Final Rose event. Joan remarked, "Both of us have always dreamed — and we’re finally at this weird stage in life for making this dream come true — that we live in a big city, and, specifically, we’ve always wanted to live in New York. So Chock surprised me and said, ‘I want us to go find a place.’"

Guy must be relieved he doesn't have to buy property in New York City. Imagine his reaction upon finding out that Chock had raised the stakes with a potential future in the Big Apple.

