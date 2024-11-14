Why did Joan Vassos send Guy Gansert home? 'The Golden Bachelorette' finale gets emotional

'The Golden Bachelorette' leading lady Joan Vassos split from Guy Gansert during finale

Joan Vassos is following her heart! During the exciting finale of 'The Golden Bachelorette' which aired on November 13, Joan decided to call off things with Guy Gansert after realizing she had a stronger connection with Chock Chapple.

Following her date with Chock, Joan gained more clarity regarding her feelings and learned she was in love with Chock and made the big decision to send Guy home.

Speaking of her bond with Chock, Joan said, "We really had a connection and hearing that he loves me and that he wants to spend the rest of his life with me, I realized that I actually found love. It actually happened. I know where my heart is at and I know what I have to do."

Soon after, Joan went to Guy's hotel room and poured her heart out to him. "I'm here to tell you that my heart belongs to somebody else. And I care about you so, so, so, so much and I know we talked about being seen, and I want you to know that I saw you at every rose ceremony, I saw you at every date. I care so much about you, I just my heart belongs to somebody else now," she said.

The reality TV star continued: "And instead of putting you through meeting my family and showing up on the last day, I wanted to spare you all of that because I care so much about you. I’m so sorry, I didn’t want to hurt you. I swear I didn’t.”

Joan Vassos and Guy Gansert part ways (ABC)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert gets emotional after Joan Vassos split

The moment Joan Vassos pulled the plug on her relationship with Guy Gansert, it felt as though the world had come crashing down around him. He couldn't hold back his tears and was overwhelmed with emotions.

In the finale, Guy revealed his heartfelt feelings to Joan and mentioned that he had been planning to propose to her. Along with this, he also told Joan that he had deeply fallen in love with her. “I laid it all out. I was ready" he shared.

“Losing Joan makes me feel devastated, sick to my stomach, heartbroken. I thought it was Joan. I really thought it was going to happen,” Guy shared in a private confessional.

Guy Gansert gets teary-eyed after split from Joan Vassos (ABC)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos reveals she loves Guy Gansert 'in a different way'

'The Golden Bachelorette' leading lady Joan Vassos expressed that she felt guilty about her situation as she didn't want to hurt feelings of Guy. She had strong feelings for Guy and due to this affection, she thought it would be best to not introduce him to her children.

Joan wanted to protect Guy from any emotional turmoil. Guy who was all ready to get down on one knee went on to ask Joan, "There's no changing your mind?" to which she responded, "I love you, but I love you in a different way."