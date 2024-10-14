'The Franchise' just exposed a major issue with cinematic universes

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Franchise'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Entertainment is a demanding business that requires a great deal of grit and determination, as demonstrated by HBO's latest series, 'The Franchise.' The creative brainchild of Jon Brown, the first two episodes of the satirical comedy effortlessly explores the issues that arise during the making of a superhero film, highlighting the unpredictable world of Hollywood.

'The Franchise', much like the real-world Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC, has Maximum Studios responsible for the superhero film production. While the series incorporates comic elements in its plotline, it also exposes the high-stakes realities of real-world filmmaking, where it is difficult to balance egos, aspirations, and, of course, studio money. In addition, the show also takes a sly dig at the MCU and DC, showcasing the darker side of filmmaking.

How 'The Franchise' exposes MCU and DC?

A still from the official teaser for 'The Franchise' (YouTube/@hbo)

One aspect I admire about 'The Franchise' is its clever ability to poke fun at cinematic universes. The first two episodes brilliantly expose the harsh reality of filmmaking and how creative ideas are generally stifled due to budget or other challenges. The prime example of this has to be the removal of 'Fish people' from 'Tecto: Eye of the Storm', a decision made by studio representative Pat Shannon (Darren Goldstein), which was met with disapproval from director Eric (Daniel Brühl), who, unfortunately, feels compelled to bend to the studio's demands.

The change not only highlights the studio's unnecessary interference in film production but also underscores the issue of everything being connected in storytelling. For example, if the film is part of a bigger universe, the changes in one film must be reflected in the others as well, which, in my opinion, limits the vision and originality of the filmmaking.

How true is 'The Fanchise's reference to cinematic universes?

'The Franchise' is a hilarious take on what goes behind the making of a superhero movie (YouTube/@hbo)

The Franchise's reference to the shift in the trajectory of the movies as a result of the success and failure of previous films mirrors the realities of the actual world. To further understand, we can look at the MCU. Following the success of 'Avengers: Endgame', the studio was all set to expand its universe with a variety of web shows and films, implying that the future of the MCU would be greater than before.

However, after a string of box office disappointments and harsh criticism, the studio opted to bring back Robert Downey Jr, this time as a new character named Doctor Doom. This casting raises the question of how Iron Man will play a new role while he is dead in the same universe. Similarly, DC has followed the same approach to the success and failure of its films, with notable examples ranging from the disappointment of 'Wonder Woman 1984' to the disaster of 'Justice League', leading to the need for multiple reinventions over the past decade.

How to stream 'The Franchise'?

Jessica Hynes, Aya Cash, Himesh Patel, and Lolly Adefope in a still from 'The Franchise' (@hbo/@colinhutton)

