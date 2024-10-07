'The Franchise' takes hilarious aim at Marvel and DC but here's why Pat Shannon’s risky move might backfire

HBO's 'The Franchise' is a satirical comedy series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the chaotic world of a film production

Contains spoilers for 'The Franchise'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The ongoing HBO satirical comedy series, 'The Franchise', focuses on the processes involved in the production of superhero movies. The show, created by Jon Brown, provides a hilarious and exaggerated glimpse into the tumultuous world of blockbuster production.

The first episode, titled 'Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye', effortlessly establishes the world in which Daniel (Himesh Patel), the first ad, is seen trying his hardest to keep everything under control, but things spiral down when a man from the studio, Pat Shannon (Darren Goldstein) arrives at the filming location, causing unexpected circumstances that could jeopardize the production.

What to expect from 'The Franchise' Episode 2?

Jessica Hynes, Aya Cash, Himesh Patel and Lolly Adefope in a still from 'The Franchise' (HBO/@colinhutton)

At the conclusion of episode 1, Pat exerts his authority over the production crew by dismissing Justin (Alex Gaumond) from the film, leaving others uncertain about their future.

1. Do Anita and Daniel have a history together in 'The Franchise'?

In the first episode, we meet Anita (Aya Cash), who is revealed to be producing a TV series for Maximum. However, the noticeable tension between her and Daniel draws attention. Their locked gaze hints at a shared history. It is possible that Anita and Daniel were previously involved romantically, but their reasons for parting ways remain unclear. Their uncomfortable interactions and Daniel's efforts to avoid her suggest that there may be unresolved feelings or issues.

2. What will be Pat Shannon's next step in 'The Franchise'?

As Pat, a studio person, becomes more involved, his grip over the film is likely to tighten. This will undoubtedly lead to conflict between him and Director Eric (Daniel Brühl). Pat will undoubtedly alert studio executives about expenditures, which might result in financial concerns for the team. Furthermore, as Pat pushes for budget cutbacks, we should expect additional issues between Daniel, Eric, and the studio.

3. What further challenges will be faced by the production crew in 'The Franchise'?

The production of 'Tecto: Eye of the Storm' will encounter further challenges, as evidenced by the premiere episode. It is evident that more obstacles are likely to arise, indicating that the process will not be easy. The eye injuries sustained by Adam (Billy Magnussen) and Peter (Richard E. Grant) emphasize the physically strenuous nature of film production, which is expected to continue in future episodes. The competition between the actors may lead to further complications for Daniel.

When and how to watch 'The Franchise' Episode 2?

Daniel Brühl, Jessica Hynes, Aya Cash, Himesh Patel, Isaac Powell and Lolly Adefope in a still from 'The Franchise' (@hbo)

The second episode of 'The Franchise', will premiere on Sunday, October 13. To stream the episode online, visit Max.

The streaming giant frequently offers three alternatives. The most cost-effective membership level, including advertising expenses, is $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The second option, which does not feature commercials, costs $15.99 per month or $149.99 annually. Concurrently, the top membership level, Ultimate Ad-Free, costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

